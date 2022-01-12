Man survives rollover accident Monday on State Route 4

A man delivering medical samples rolled over his vehicle Monday on State Route 4, also known as Ocean Beach Highway, east of County Line Park in Cathlamet.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said the department was dispatched at 12:22 p.m. to the scene because a mid-sized van rolled over and was blocking the westbound lane.

Ditterick said the 58-year-old male driver told officials he "lost control" of his vehicle. When crews arrived, bystanders were directing traffic and two, off-duty EMTs were helping the driver, Ditterick added.

The driver was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for a check up but had no noticeable physical injuries at the site, Ditterick said. Washington State Patrol also responded to the accident.

Ditterick said the man was transporting a cooler of medical samples, which officials worked to ensure reached their destination in Chehalis. Ditterick could not say what type of samples they were.

