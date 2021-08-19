 Skip to main content
Man shot in apparent self-defense incident Wednesday in Longview has died
Man shot in apparent self-defense incident Wednesday in Longview has died

A man shot in what police are saying appears to be a "clear act of self-defense" has died.

Longview police reported Wednesday afternoon that a person on 38th Avenue called 911 to report an unknown man outside the residence.

While on the line with 911, the caller said the man had taken off all his clothing and was breaking out windows all around the home. Police arrived to find the man "on the ground outside the 911 caller’s residence" with a gunshot wound.

"The investigation remains ongoing, but according to detectives with the Longview Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit, the shooting appears to be a clear act of self-defense," a Wednesday evening update said.

The man was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, but later died of his injuries.

This story will be updated.

