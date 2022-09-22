Man pulled from Longview's Lake Sacajawea Wednesday ID'd

The body of the man pulled from Lake Sacajawea Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Mark D. Holt of Yakima.

The Cowlitz County coroner said results of the autopsy are pending.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said Holt did not die from an accidental drowning, but there was also no immediate evidence of "foul play."

Officials received a report of a body in the water near the Japanese Garden on the north end of the park around 1 p.m., McNew said.

A couple sitting on a bench near the water in the Japanese Garden reported seeing the body, he added. He said detectives estimated the body had been in the water for at least a day.