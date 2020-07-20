Man injured in jet ski crash Saturday airlifted to SW Medical Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders air lifted an injured jet skier to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Saturday evening after another skier crashed into him at Willow Grove Park, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue personnel arrived at the park just before 6 p.m. and requested a Life Flight helicopter from Astoria on their way. They found the victim lying on a shoreline at the far west side of the park with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Witnesses said the victim's jet ski was struck by another jet skier going around 40 to 50 mph, throwing the victim off his own jet ski. The other jet skier retrieved the victim, loaded him on his own jet ski and took him back to the beach. Everyone involved was wearing some kind of life vest or jacket, according to the release.

Longview fire personnel helped get the patient into an ambulance, which took him to the Life Flight landing zone in an adjacent parking lot, while Cowlitz 2, Sheriff's Office and Park Security officials set the landing zone up. The helicopter landed several minutes later and took off toward the Vancouver hospital with the victim.

The victim's jet ski had not been found as of Sunday morning. The injured skier's condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

