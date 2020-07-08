Man hit by train in Kelso in critical condition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man hit by a train in Kelso late Tuesday night is critically injured, according to officials.

A call from the BNSF Railway train operator came in just before 11 p.m. about a bicyclist pinned under a train between between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Kelso police responded and found the man still conscious but critically injured within six minutes of the call, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.

To get the victim out from under the train, about 80 feet of the train was uncoupled and carefully moved over the top of him while firefighters stabilized him, the press release said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the victim was freed and taken to St. John Medical Center, the press release said. Kelso police and BNSF Railway are investigating.

The press release said while pedestrian and train accidents are rare, they're also almost always preventable.

"No one should ever travel on a railway or cross railways other than at approved crossings. There is a crossing in the area of the incident but none where the victim was struck," the press release said.

