Man drowns Sunday at Cowlitz River in Castle Rock
One person drowned and another was rescued from the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock Sunday afternoon, Cowlitz County Fire District 6 confirmed Monday.

Mauro Vazques-Delores, 24, of Tualatin, Oregon died of freshwater drowning, according to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office. His death was deemed accidental and no foul play is suspected.

A 911 call came in to the dispatch center at around 3:23 p.m to report that two individuals in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue — a person in their 20s and a teenager — were struggling out in the river near Lions Pride Park. More information, including details of Vazques-Delores’ death as well as the name of the rescued person, were not made available.

