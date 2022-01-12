Man, dog escape Kelso fire Tuesday; no smoke alarms in unit, officials say

A man and his dog escaped a Kelso fire Tuesday morning in the 600 block of North Seventh Avenue.

No one was injured, but the man's 180-square-foot living space above a detached garage was destroyed, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports.

The fire department reports the occupant woke to his quarters on fire around 10 a.m. after his dog was barking. Crews responded to the scene within five minutes and the fire was contained in another five minutes, the department states.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said the occupant used a space heater. Ditterick advised people to ensure items like clothes and debris are not located in front of heaters to prevent fires.

The Longview Fire Department, Kelso Police Department and Cowlitz PUD also responded to the fire.

Smoke alarms

There were no smoke detectors in the unit that caught fire, officials say.

The Washington State Fire Marshall reports 72% of the 59 people who died from residential fires in 2020 in Washington did not have working smoke alarms in their homes. The office reports smoke alarms should be tested every six months.

Where should you install a smoke alarm? The National Fire Protection Association suggests installing smoke alarms in: Every sleeping room.

Outside each separate sleeping area.

Every level of a home.

Washington state law requires landlords to provide working smoke detectors in units, while tenants are required to maintain them by replacing batteries.

Ditterick said crews inspect and change smoke alarms for local elderly people who cannot reach devices on high ceilings. He said the department also has smoke alarms that shine lights when smoke is detected for people who are hard of hearing. Contact the department headquarters at 360-578-5218 for more information, Ditterick said.

