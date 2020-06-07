Man arrested after falling, negligently firing gun near protest

Kalama police Saturday arrested an apparently intoxicated man who fell and inadvertently fired a shotgun while in the area of a peaceful demonstration in the downtown area, the agency reported.
David Hugh Vance, 67, of Kalama was carrying a loaded double-barreled shotgun with the safety disengaged when he fell near 124 Elm St, police say. The gun went off, damaging the front of a dentist’s office.
None of the nearby Black Lives Matter protesters or anyone else in the area was injured, according to police. Vance was roughly 40 to 50 feet away from the protesters, Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said.
The police investigation didn't indicate any signs that Vance fired the gun intentionally or was trying to scare the protesters in doing so. As far as why he was in the area, he made general statements about wanting to protect the community, Herrera said.
"(There are) responsible gun owners who exercise their second amendment right and choose to open carry, (and) this gentlemen didn't represent that," Herrera said. "That appears to have been an error in judgement, poor decision making. It certainly shouldn't reflect on responsible gun owners who don't consume alcohol and handle firearms."
Vance was located by officers from Woodland and Kalama and Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies. He was sitting on a nearby bench with his shotgun. He was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment and booked into the Cowlitz County jail.
Other than that incident, Herrera said the demonstrations went off without a hitch.
"I can't say enough about the professionalism and the positive demeanor and behavior of the demonstrators. Even at one point, they were met with a little bit of antagonism with some folks that drove by, and they kept it positive. So all in all, very encouraging to see that the young people in Kalama were able to come together to exercise their first amendment rights. I think parents in Kalama can be proud of their young people's decision making and behavior."
