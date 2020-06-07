Man arrested after falling, negligently firing gun near protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kalama police Saturday arrested an apparently intoxicated man who fell and inadvertently fired a shotgun while in the area of a peaceful demonstration in the downtown area, the agency reported.

David Hugh Vance, 67, of Kalama was carrying a loaded double-barreled shotgun with the safety disengaged when he fell near 124 Elm St, police say. The gun went off, damaging the front of a dentist’s office.

None of the nearby Black Lives Matter protesters or anyone else in the area was injured, according to police. Vance was roughly 40 to 50 feet away from the protesters, Kalama Police Chief Ralph Herrera said.

The police investigation didn't indicate any signs that Vance fired the gun intentionally or was trying to scare the protesters in doing so. As far as why he was in the area, he made general statements about wanting to protect the community, Herrera said.

"(There are) responsible gun owners who exercise their second amendment right and choose to open carry, (and) this gentlemen didn't represent that," Herrera said. "That appears to have been an error in judgement, poor decision making. It certainly shouldn't reflect on responsible gun owners who don't consume alcohol and handle firearms."