Man accused of ramming police car in ilani parking garage; Clark County judge sets bail at $50,000

RIDGEFIELD — A 29-year-old man is accused of ramming a police vehicle a dozen times Friday afternoon in the parking garage at ilani.

Blake T. Brosnahan, no city of residence listed, appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree assault. His bail was set at $50,000, and he’s scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 2.

A Cowlitz Tribal police officer was patrolling the third level of the parking garage at the casino, 1 Cowlitz Way in Ridgefield, when, at 1:26 p.m., he spotted Brosnahan, who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants. Records showed Cowlitz County law enforcement had probable cause to arrest him for trafficking in stolen property, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Court records say he was previously involved in an assault on an officer while attempting to elude police with his girlfriend.

Shortly after, more officers arrived. Brosnahan exited the elevator in the parking garage and began walking toward his car. When officers confronted him, Brosnahan got in his car and attempted to back out of the parking space, the affidavit states.

Brosnahan rammed a patrol truck, while an officer was inside, an estimated 12 times before his car became disabled, according to the affidavit.