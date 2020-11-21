Major utility project proposed for Castle Rock could increase bills

WSDOT in 2021 plans to completely replace the deck of the 60-year-old bridge, and the agency will let the city use the same contractor to save money.

"If we were to do this at any other time, that cost would probably be at least 50% greater. So this is our best deal," City Public Works Director Dave Vorse said during a budget workshop in October. "I understand that it is very expensive, but if we continue to have water and sewer on the west side of that bridge … this makes the best sense not only to replace it, but to enlarge it to handle potential growth that might happen in the next 50 years."

Helenberg added that city staff researched financing options and found ways to bring down the cost shouldered by ratepayers. For example, the city plans use money from its budget reserve to cover some costs. If reserves weren't used, the average bill would increase $10 instead of $4, Helenberg said.

Under the proposed 2021 rates, the average customer will pay $173.75 per month. That’s up $3.69 from the average bill in 2020. (The average bill is based on a monthly usage of 500 cubic feet of water.)

The proposed 2021 budget also includes a $2 million general fund, which pays for basic government operations such as police and the clerk's office. Compared to 2020, the general fund is $120,000 more, or 6.4% larger.