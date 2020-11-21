Major utility project proposed for Castle Rock could increase bills

A proposal to replace a major Castle Rock water and sewer main in 2021 could boost city utility bills about $4 on average, but city officials say it will save money for the city and its residents in the long-run.
The Castle Rock City Council Monday night will consider approving a $12 million budget that includes a 4% increase to the base water rate, a 1% increase to the base sewer rate and a 2% increase on the consumption rate for both utilities. Stormwater rates will not change.
Water, sewer and stormwater rates increased 2.5% last year and 3% in 2019.
City officials said the rate increases are required primarily by the city's proposal to replace the water and sewer lines under the State Route 411 Bridge, or PH 10 Bridge, that crosses the Cowlitz River.
"I think our focus is on that bridge," said Carrie Cuttonaro, city clerk/treasurer.
The city would finance the estimated $1.3 million project with a 15-year bond. Some of the project cost would be borne by customers.
"We always work hard to keep rates as low as possible. But this is something we need," said Mayor Paul Helenberg.
If the city waits on the project, it will lose a significant cost-savings from a collaboration with the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT in 2021 plans to completely replace the deck of the 60-year-old bridge, and the agency will let the city use the same contractor to save money.
"If we were to do this at any other time, that cost would probably be at least 50% greater. So this is our best deal," City Public Works Director Dave Vorse said during a budget workshop in October. "I understand that it is very expensive, but if we continue to have water and sewer on the west side of that bridge … this makes the best sense not only to replace it, but to enlarge it to handle potential growth that might happen in the next 50 years."
Helenberg added that city staff researched financing options and found ways to bring down the cost shouldered by ratepayers. For example, the city plans use money from its budget reserve to cover some costs. If reserves weren't used, the average bill would increase $10 instead of $4, Helenberg said.
Under the proposed 2021 rates, the average customer will pay $173.75 per month. That’s up $3.69 from the average bill in 2020. (The average bill is based on a monthly usage of 500 cubic feet of water.)
The proposed 2021 budget also includes a $2 million general fund, which pays for basic government operations such as police and the clerk's office. Compared to 2020, the general fund is $120,000 more, or 6.4% larger.
In total, the 2021 budget is about $1.3 million more than in 2020, due in part to the water/sewer main project and a 19% increase to the city's insurance, Cuttonaro said.
The city council will hold a digital public hearing at 7:45 p.m. Monday to take citizen comments on the budget proposal. Then, council members will vote on whether to adopt the budget.
People can attend the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365. Residents can also call into 1-646-749-3112 and use access code 201-632-365 (Press *6 to speak).
