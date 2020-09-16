Major oil product shipping group invests $10M in Kalama methanol plant

The proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant this week received a $10 million investment from a major international shipping company, which also agreed to ship a portion of the methanol made at the plant.
Officials with Northwest Innovation Works say the investment from Hanfia Limited “checks another box on our project” as it awaits a permitting decision from the state Department of Ecology.
“From a business perspective, you have forward-thinking, intelligent people who are committing and investing and wanting to see this (project) go forward,” said Kent Caputo, NWIW chief commercial officer and general counsel. “Now we need to continue the important regulatory work and allow the State of Washington and others to finish up and give us the green light to proceed.”
Hafnia is one of the world’s leading oil product tanker companies. It has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen and Houston and is part of the BW Group, an international shipping company that has worked in oil and gas transportation for more than 80 years.
It operates a fleet of 178 vessels and has a net asset value estimated above $1 billion, according to the company’s website.
Hafnia's investment makes it a partner in the Northwest Innovation Works development group. It also will ship one-third of the product produced at the plant to market, Caputo said.
The rest of the methanol will be handled by Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (commonly known as MOL), which signed on as a partner and investor in June.
“That makes up 100% of our shipping to market,” said Vee Godley, NWIW chief development officer.
Hafnia says it will use “next-generation methanol dual-fueled ships” to transport the NWIW product under a 19-year charter.
“This initiative is another example of our strategy to support and promote industry decarbonization while still transporting the resources necessary to sustain the world,” Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov said in a prepared statement. “We recognize the world is changing, and that the ways we operate and conduct business need to change with it. While there is much uncertainty as to exactly what the future will look like, we are confident that the steps we’re taking have Hafnia, our stakeholders and the industry moving in the right direction.”
Caputo clarified that Hafnia will not buy methanol from NWIW to use for fuel, because the company is dedicating its product for plastics production.
“Methanol is a significantly superior fuel than bunker fuel or other sources that large vessels traditionally use,” Caputo said. “There is a mandate on these shippers to clean up their emissions, so methanol and other cleaner sources are definitely in the works for these vessels. That said, it is not to be confused with Kalama’s methanol, which is dedicated for use in a materials pathway.”
Opponents of the plant argue that the company won’t be able to control how its product is used once it’s shipped overseas. And in a draft greenhouse gas study released earlier this month, Ecology officials noted that the plant would increase the amount of methanol burned as fuel in general, whether or not that product comes directly from the plant.
Still, Godley said the proposed plant will not have “an avenue for our methanol to become a fuel for ships.” And Hafnia’s and MOL’s vessels will not refuel in the Americas anyway, he added.
NWIW wants to build a nearly $2 billion methanol plant at the Port of Kalama that would produce nearly four million tons of methanol each year. The company says the project would create 1,000 construction jobs and up to 200 permanent direct family-wage jobs, as well as provide $30 million to $40 million tax revenues for state and local governments.
The plant would increase emissions in Washington state by about 1.1 million tons annually and be one of the top 10 emitters in the state, according to a draft study by Ecology. It would also boost global greenhouse gas emissions.
However, Ecology’s study suggests global greenhouse gas emissions will increase at a higher rate if the plant is not built. NWIW has pledged to offset all of its in-state emissions with a special mitigation plan.
Cowlitz County is the review agency for the methanol project and has twice approved a shorelines permit for the project. Ecology will either affirm that decision, reject it or approve it with conditions. But the agency required additional study of the plant’s emissions before it would make a decision.
That includes the recent greenhouse gas draft study, which is open for public comment through Oct. 2. Additional information on the public comment period is attached to this story as a breakout box.
“None of these investment decisions are made in a vacuum. (The shipping companies) understand there is still regulatory oversight underway,” Caputo said. “We are very hopeful this (permitting process) will move forward quickly, and our project will get a positive decision.”
