Major oil product shipping group invests $10M in Kalama methanol plant

The rest of the methanol will be handled by Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (commonly known as MOL), which signed on as a partner and investor in June.

“That makes up 100% of our shipping to market,” said Vee Godley, NWIW chief development officer.

Hafnia says it will use “next-generation methanol dual-fueled ships” to transport the NWIW product under a 19-year charter.

“This initiative is another example of our strategy to support and promote industry decarbonization while still transporting the resources necessary to sustain the world,” Hafnia CEO Mikael Skov said in a prepared statement. “We recognize the world is changing, and that the ways we operate and conduct business need to change with it. While there is much uncertainty as to exactly what the future will look like, we are confident that the steps we’re taking have Hafnia, our stakeholders and the industry moving in the right direction.”

Caputo clarified that Hafnia will not buy methanol from NWIW to use for fuel, because the company is dedicating its product for plastics production.