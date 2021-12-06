Major Kalama water break leads to boil notice

A "catastrophic" break in the Kalama water system Monday morning triggered a full water shutoff at the Port of Kalama and a boil notice for some city residents.

The break in the water line occurred around 1 a.m. Monday, according to city administrator Adam Smee. Several hours later, city crews located the break near the intersection of Hendrickson Drive and Wilson Drive and began working to contain the damage.

A boil notice is in effect for residents on Kalama River Road, Meeker Drive north of Nectarine Drive and the North Port Industrial Area. During a boil notice, residents are instructed to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill possible bacteria, then let it cool before using it or storing it for later use.

"We are asking all residents to conserve water usage until we can produce more water," states a press release from the City of Kalama. The city said the two million gallon reservoir was running at a low level Monday morning, but was being brought back online by Kalama Public Works crews.

Water was fully shut down to the north and central sections of the Port of Kalama in order to isolate the leak. McMenamin's Harbor Lodge and the locations along Tidewater Drive are believed to not be affected by the water line break.

Smee said the boil order likely would be in place until at least Wednesday afternoon as water samples needed to be cleared by the Department of Health before the emergency order ended.

The cause of the line break is still being investigated. Smee said the city hoped to have the break repaired by the end of the day Monday.

