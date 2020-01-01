Major crime cases of 2019 and where they are now

Mahlum’s other roommate, who found him dead, told police that Mahlum had recently reported three pistols stolen from his home and suspected one of his renters had taken them.

Daniel, interviewed by Longview police on Nov. 1 while he was in custody in Barstow, California, admitted to stealing the pistols, according to a search warrant. He said he had walked into Mahlum’s bedroom while Mahlum was watching TV, and without saying a word shot him in the head with one of the guns.

Daniel had only lived at the house for about a month. He indicated to officers he was frustrated because Mahlum told him he may have had to move out because the house was in foreclosure. When asked how he ended up in Longview in the first place, Daniel told officers he wanted to leave California to get a new start in life.

November South Kelso killing by home intruder

Deputies continue to investigate the November killing of South Kelso resident Rick Huckaby, but they have not announced any arrests in the case.