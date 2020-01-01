Major crime cases of 2019 and where they are now

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to properly refer to David Daniel Jr. in two places where he was erroneously referred to as his landlord.
Cowlitz County seemed to have an unusually large number of major crimes in 2019. While some are resolved, a number await further investigation, arrests or trials. Here is how some of those cases stand heading into 2020.
October Longview landlord murder case
County officials are still trying to extradite a man accused of murdering his 73-year-old Longview landlord in October, but court records indicate he has already confessed to the crime.
It could take another month or two before David James Eugene Daniel Jr. arrives here from California, Cowlitz County prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said, because Daniel Jr. is already being sent to prison in California on an unrelated matter.
Once in Cowlitz County, he’ll face charges of first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft, second-degree identity theft and second degree theft.
Longview police believe that in late October, Daniel killed his live-in landlord Arthur R. Mahlum, stole Mahlum’s pickup, wallet, cell phone and credit cards and fled to California. Officers responded to a call Oct. 27 at about 8:20 p.m. to a Birch Street house and found Mahlum dead in his bedroom.
Mahlum’s other roommate, who found him dead, told police that Mahlum had recently reported three pistols stolen from his home and suspected one of his renters had taken them.
Daniel, interviewed by Longview police on Nov. 1 while he was in custody in Barstow, California, admitted to stealing the pistols, according to a search warrant. He said he had walked into Mahlum’s bedroom while Mahlum was watching TV, and without saying a word shot him in the head with one of the guns.
Daniel had only lived at the house for about a month. He indicated to officers he was frustrated because Mahlum told him he may have had to move out because the house was in foreclosure. When asked how he ended up in Longview in the first place, Daniel told officers he wanted to leave California to get a new start in life.
November South Kelso killing by home intruder
Deputies continue to investigate the November killing of South Kelso resident Rick Huckaby, but they have not announced any arrests in the case.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered Huckaby’s house from a back door the evening of Nov. 12 and shot him while his wife also was at home.
Investigators say Huckaby did not know his assailant, who is described as a bearded white male with frizzy gray hair standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill declined to comment on the case Tuesday other than to say detectives are still conducting interviews and examining forensic evidence.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at 360-577-3092.
March Ryderwood murder case
A Centralia couple is set for trial in April over the March 18 killing of Travis Seiber, a 47-year-old Ryderwood man found dead in his home with a gunshot wound. The shooting rattled the isolated retirement community located near the Cowlitz-Lewis county line.
Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies and Centralia police arrested Anthony Depuisaye Greene and Elizabeth Rogan in April.
Rogan told deputies she only participated in the robbery under duress because Depuisaye Greene was holding a gun. Police believe the gun used in the homicide was stolen during a string of burglaries that were primarily concentrated in Centralia but also extended into Chehalis and Thurston County.
Depuisaye Greene is set for trial April 14, while Rogan is scheduled April 21. They each are charged with first-degree murder, robbery and burglary.
Depuisaye Greene faces an aggravated murder charge. The death penalty was found unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court in 2018, but he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. He is also charged with intimidating a witness.
September: Murder-for-hire case
Dawn Renee Rolfe, a Kalama woman accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband, his girlfriend and his mother is set for trial on March 24. She faces three charges of first-degree attempted murder and a single count of second-degree unlawful firearm possession.
According to court records, Rolfe sought revenge over her husband leaving her, as her husband stood to inherit property owned by his mother and that the estranged couple’s pending divorce would take it “away from her.”
Rolfe admitted to deputies after her arrest that she had talked about murdering the three alleged victims, but she said it “was all just fantasy and drunk talk.”
2018 child murder case
Ryan M. Burge, accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter in November 2018, is scheduled for trial on Feb. 3.
Hartley Jean-Ophelia Anderson died on Nov. 2, 2018 after suffering fatal head injuries police say were inflicted by Burge, who was 37 at the time of his arrest. Burge was babysitting Hartley at the Vancouver apartment of Nataasha Luchau, his then-girlfriend and Hartley’s mother. Burge, who told police when arrested that Hartley’s injuries were self-inflicted, is now charged with first- and second-degree murder.
Hartley was born and lived in Vancouver, but she has strong family connections to Cowlitz County. Hundreds of friends and family packed the Cowlitz County Expo Center in November 2018 to celebrate her life, remembering her as a caring, energetic and bossy girl full of love.
April Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy killing, criminal assistance investigation
Three people are set for separate trials early next year over allegedly aiding a Kalama man in trying to escape from law enforcement after he is said to have shot and killed a Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy.
Deputy Justin DeRosier was shot while responding to a complaint of a disabled motor home blocking the roadway near the 100 block of Fallert Road in Kalama on April 13. He died the following morning from his injuries.
Investigating detectives say his killer was 33-year-old Brian Butts, who was seen by officers with a firearm on Spencer Creek Road on April 14. Butts fired at the officers, who returned fire and killed him, ending a nearly 22-hour manhunt, according to law enforcement accounts.
Matthew Veatch was charged in April with rendering criminal assistance to Butts by helping him try to escape after the shooting. He is joined by Ricky Roberts and Savannah Eastman, who were charged with the same crime in October.
Veatch is set for trial Feb. 18. Roberts’ trial is set to begin Jan. 14, while Eastman’s is scheduled for Feb. 25.
January Kelso convenience store clerk murder case
The alleged killer of a Kelso convenience store clerk is set for trial in February, and his suspected accomplices — who have both entered guilty pleas in the case — may testify.
Kayla Chapman, a Kelso convenience store clerk, was shot to death in a robbery early the morning of Jan. 22, and the investigation led to the arrests of three Vancouver-area men: 24-year-old Erkinson Bossy, 21-year-old Nenemeny Ekiek and 20-year-old D’Anthony Williams.
Bossy and Ekiek have pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and other charges. They may receive lower sentences in exchange for testifying in the February trial against Williams, who has maintained his innocence. Williams is allegedly the man who shot Chapman. Police believe Bossy supplied the gun and drove the getaway car, while Ekiek was a passenger who supplied Williams with a hat and bandanna disguise.
Williams is charged with aggravated first-degree murder, which could lead to a life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.
According to court records, prosecutors plan to include cell phone, Facebook and other records as evidence in Williams’ trial. Prosecutors have listed more than 50 witnesses, including officers at seven law enforcement agencies from Kelso police to the FBI.
2018 child rape trial against former Longview used car salesman
After eight delays and a shuffling of lawyers, former Triangle Motors owner Jay Dean Douglas is still on track for trial in April over charges including child rape and commercial sex abuse.
Douglas was arrested in March 2018 along with Heather Hughes on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old-girl.
Hughes was ordered in October to undergo a competency evaluation after telling her lawyer she was unaware of the charges filed against her and “was extremely confused” about factual events she’d previously discussed with her attorney. Her next hearing is scheduled for March.
Douglas, meanwhile, is set for trial April 14. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 16.
