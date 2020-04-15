Major closures planned for repairs to Interstate Bridge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The southbound span of the Interstate Bridge will close to all traffic from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday to will allow crews to work on the draw span and bridge lighting and carry out inspections, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Oregon-bound traffic will be directed onto State Route 14 to the Glenn Jackson Bridge and Interstate 205.

The closure includes the sidewalk on the southbound span but the sidewalk on the northbound span will remain open to all bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Travelers should plan for major delays Sept. 12-20, when the the northbound span will be closed to replace lift mechanism parts in the south tower.

