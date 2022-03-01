 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maintenance work on Ocean Beach Highway, Oregon Way Tuesday

Maintenance work

A map shows where crews were working on Ocean Beach Highway and Oregon Way on Tuesday. 

 WSDOT, Contributed

Drivers on State Route 4, or Ocean Beach Highway, west of Longview, as well as on State Route 433, or Oregon Way, near the Lewis and Clark Bridge should expect delays Tuesday due to maintenance work.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews were working on Ocean Beach Highway at milepost 43.8 to 44.5 near County Line Park as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic is being alternated through the area until further notice, says the state.

Crews also are working on Oregon Way at milepost 0 near the Lewis and Clark Bridge to milepost 1 near State Route 432, or Industrial Way. Crews began work at about 8 a.m. Tuesday until further notice, says the state. 

