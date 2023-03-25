The Daily News’ new reporter Mac Larsen is leaving the newspaper after five weeks to join the Lake Oswego Review as their new education reporter.

“I’m sad to be going so soon,” said Larsen. “I’m incredibly grateful to Hayley and all of the reporters at The Daily News for welcoming me to Longview. I hope we can work together again in the future.”

Larsen said he’s looking forward to new challenges covering such an important topic closer to home in Portland. He hopes to see familiar faces in Longview when he returns to Cowlitz County for the centennial celebrations this summer.