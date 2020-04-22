Lower Court Dispositions
Castle Rock Municipal Court

Heidi A. Veach, 42, of Toutle, 34 days in jail for driving under the influence April 5, 2019.

Kelso Municipal Court

Raymond C. Colwell, 72, of Longview, $500 fine for first-degree negligent driving Dec. 24, 2017.

Allen D. Snow, 47, of Kelso, five days in jail for second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft April 9, 2019.

Dillon Tiny Duke Thomas, 26, of Vancouver, three days in jail for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief June 4.

Alondra S. Trujillo, 28, of Kelso, 10 days in jail for third-degree theft Nov. 18.

John D. Perdue, 40, of Kelso, seven days in jail for third-degree malicious mischief Dec. 30.

Ramsay E. Rush, 42, of Kelso, five days in jail for misuse of 911 Feb. 1.

Charles D. Gaultier Jr., 54, of Longview, 26 days in jail for first-degree criminal trespass Feb. 19.

Todd A. Jaobson, 41, of Toutle, five days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 29.

Ciara N. Carver, 25, of Kelso, seven days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 14 and third-degree theft Feb. 29.

Lisa M. Cahoon, 43, of Kelso, one day in jail for disorderly conduct March 16.

David C. Jensen, 34, of Covington, seven days in jail for obstruction of a law enforcement officer March 9.

Jeremy J. Lewis, 40, of Kelso, 10 days in jail for possession of stolen property April 2, 2019.

Longview Municipal CourtKenneth R. West, 51, of Longview, three days in jail for indecent exposure July 19.

