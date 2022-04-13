Lower Columbia women's organization celebrates $250,000 in local donations over five years

What started as five local women’s idea to help their community has grown into roughly $250,000 worth of donations to regional nonprofits over the last five years.

The giving organization 100+ Women Who Care Lower Columbia celebrated its five-year anniversary Tuesday night with about 130 members pledging around $10,000 to FISH of Cowlitz County — one of the dozens of local organizations aided by donors since 2017.

The local chapter is one of hundreds of similar organizations around the globe, according to 100whocarealliance.org. The Lower Columbia chapter formed in 2017 with five women including current leaders Kalei LaFave and Stacy Dalgarno.

The Lower Columbia chapter was formed to streamline donations for busy local women, said Dalgarno, who was already part of a Portland chapter in 2017.

"It's a low-time commitment," she said. "Busy, professional women take an hour to support a nonprofit."

How it works

Four times a year, members meet at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge off Ash Street in Kelso and vote for one local charity to receive $100 from each member.

Members nominate nonprofits to be placed in a hat and three are selected at random. The members who nominated the selected nonprofits give a roughly five-minute elevator speech on why the organization is most deserving of donations, and members vote on which organization receives all of the funds. Representatives from the nominated nonprofits sometimes speak at meetings too.

Over the years, donations have gone to local iterations of large charities like Cowlitz County Habitat for Humanity, which builds, rehabilitates and preserves homes; as well as Safe Kids Lower Columbia which provides free helmets, car seats and life jackets to local youths.

Organizations have been awarded $6,400 to $20,800, according to the website for 100+ Women Who Care Lower Columbia chapter. LaFave said she vets nonprofits, which can be from Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Columbia counties, before the vote.

If you go What: 100+ Women Who Care Lower Columbia chapter's next meeting. When: 5:30 p.m. July 26. Where: Longview-Kelso Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso. Cost: Members commit to donate $100 per meeting. Info: stacydalgarno@comcast.net or 100wwclowercolumbia.com.

Why they give

Retired Kessler Elementary School Principal Noma Hudson said she joined the women's group through friends four years ago when she learned the group's donations benefited students at her Longview school. She said the 2017 recipient Laundry Love Longview donated laundry equipment to the school district so families and students without access to washers or dryers could clean their clothes.

Hudson said she also learned of the Castle Rock-based nonprofit HEVIN, or Helping Every Veteran In Need, through the women's group and is now on the board of the organization that connects veterans with local resources.

"I was born and raised here, a South Kelso kid," she said. "I just want to give back to my community."

Members of the women's group agree to donate a total of $400 a year whether or not they can attend meetings. Typically the group meets every January, April, July and October. Each meeting starts with a social hour with drinks and appetizers, followed by the donation vote over another hour.

Together, the women's group creates a larger impact than members could do alone, Dalgarno said.

"People don't have thousands and thousands to donate, so we pool our funds together," she said.

In the next five years, LaFave said she hopes the group can raise a total of a half-million dollars in donations, but already admires members' generosity.

"We couldn't be more proud of the women who give their time and love for this community," she said.

