Lower Columbia women's march set for Saturday

Members of the Lower Columbia Indivisible will hold their sixth-annual women's march Saturday at the Longview City Hall parking lot.
The event starts at noon. There will be limited signs available and attendees can bring their own. Attendees are asked to follow social distancing and wear face masks.
The march is coordinated with other marches nationwide. The women’s march started as a sort of protest to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The march focuses on empowering women and airing political concerns.
