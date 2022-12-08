Lower Columbia winter and holiday events: 5Ks, concerts, boat parades and more

New stories at Longview StoryWalk

Two new seasonal stories will be available to view at Archie Anderson Park in December through the area's StoryWalk display.

In the StoryWalk exhibit, a picture book is displayed over a series of 20 signs, encouraging young readers to walk the path as they read along.

The picture book "Extra Yarn," by Mac Barnett is up now, and Dec. 19 the picture book "May Your Life Be Deliciosa," by Michael Genhart and Loris Lora will be displayed. The first book is about magical yarn transforming a community, and the second is about the Mexican tradition of making tamales during the holidays.

The StoryWalk is co-sponsored by the Longview Public Library and the Longview Parks & Recreation Department.

Winter coat drive

People can donate coats and jackets of any sizes through Dec. 14 at seven area locations: Highlander Place, the Kelso Senior Center, Brookhollow Estates, and the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso; Canterbury Gardens and Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care in Longview; and The Villager in Castle Rock. Donations don’t have to be new, but should be clean and in good condition.

People in need can pick them up from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 Eighth Ave. Northwest in Kelso.

Winter art exhibit

Community members young and old are presenting winter landscapes and holiday celebrations at the Alcove Gallery from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays through Dec. 27. The gallery is located at Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., in Longview. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

'Jingle All the Way' 5K

Join the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce's 10th annual Jingle All the Way 5K walk or run, Dec. 9 at the Longview Civic Circle. A costume contest kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and the fun run starts at 6 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit chamber.kelsolongviewchamber.org/events.

'Santa Runs'

Santa is set to board Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue rigs with crews to visit families around Kelso from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 9 and in Lexington from 6 to 10 p.m., Dec. 16 during the organization’s annual Santa Runs.

Toy dance

The Kelso-based dance club "R Square D" will be hosting a "toy dance," Dec. 9 at the Kelso Senior Center, at 108 NW Eighth Ave., in Kelso. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the Salvation Army. The plus and international rounds will be from 7 to 8 p.m. and the mainstream rounds will be 8 to 9:30 p.m.

The caller will be Craig Abercrombie and the cuer will be Susan Healea. For more information, call 360-425-6260.

Nutcracker performance

Be whisked away to the Land of Sweets when dancers from Longview’s Higher Ground Dance Studio perform “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.

Dancers from ages 4 to 19 will the stage, and before the ballet starts, the studio is offering a VIP tickets, which include premium seating, a meet-and-greet with characters and Santa and treats from The Sugar Pearl Dessert Co. and Cafe Guse in Longview.

Regular tickets are $18 for ages 3 to 11, as well as 65 and up, and $22 for all other ages. VIP tickets are $36 for ages 3 to 11, as well as 65 and up, and $40 for all other ages. For more information, contact www.columbiatheatre.com or 360-575-8499.

Castle Rock lights fest

The annual Castle Rock Festival of Lights kicks off at 2 p.m., Dec. 10 with free pictures with Santa. The parade is set for 5:30 p.m. along Cowlitz Street and Front Avenue, followed by a ceremony to illuminate thousands of lights downtown, starting near the Post Office at 126 West Cowlitz St.

Gift and food vendors will be at the event, and Santa will be available for photos until 7:30 p.m., according to organizers.

Downtown businesses will be decked out to compete in a “best-decorated storefront” award. Festival goers can also enter to win raffle prizes throughout the night. For more information, call 360-749-6799 or visit www.facebook.com/CastleRockFestivalOfLights.

Christmas concerts

Enjoy free Christmas concerts by the Southwest Washington Symphony and Chorale at 7 p.m., Dec. 10 and 3 p.m., Dec. 11 at the Longview Community Church, at 2323 Washington Way, in Longview. Organizers say donations at these concerts will be offered to local charities.

Snow Ball

Children and families are invited to attend a “Snow Ball” from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 13 at the Longview Public Library. Guests are encouraged to wear royalty costumes. The event includes listening to stories by the fire and making paper snowflakes.

Winter movie night

Lower Columbia YoungLives is showing “The Polar Express” at 6 p.m., Dec. 15 for free at The Roxy Theater in Longview. Organizers say there will be a popcorn bar and hot cocoa bar, and Keebler Coffee will be open to purchase coffee and other drinks. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets.

Kelso light show

The second annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park drive-thru event held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kelso and the Cowlitz PUD, takes place Dec. 16 to 23 at Tam O’Shanter Park. Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18-23.

The drive-through event includes lighted displays including Santa, penguins, elves, reindeer, holiday trains, gigantic snowflakes and more, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The suggested donation is $5 per car with the money benefiting some of the Rotary Club of Kelso’s community projects as well as the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund, which benefits local families who need help with their electricity bills. More than $8,000 was donated to the PUD fund in 2021.

A sponsor/VIP kickoff party takes place Dec. 15 for sponsors and volunteers. At the new addition to the event, one lucky person will “flip the switch” and turn on the lights, notes the release. Also at the event will be children’s activities with Santa, and snacks and hot cocoa for everyone.

People or businesses interested in sponsoring the Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park and attending the sponsor/VIP party are asked to call Lisa at 360-431-3276 or send an email to kelsorotary@gmail.com.

Memorial toy and food drive

Drop off toys and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 17 at the covered area of Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso as part of the third annual Rick Huckaby Memorial Toy and Food Drive. Donations benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center and Cowlitz Valley VFW Post 1045 on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

People can drop off donations before the event at T&T Tire on Grade Street in Kelso, Scooter’s Bar and Grill on North Pacific Avenue in Kelso, and Pets, Pawns & Instruments on Commerce Avenue in Longview.

Boat parades

The Longview Yacht Club is hosting three lighted boat parades this holiday season: 6 p.m., Dec. 29 at the Kalama riverfront, 6 p.m., Dec. 30 at the Rainier riverfront and 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Willow Grove Park riverfront in Longview.

Organizers say people can come early to the event, called "Lower Columbia Christmas Ships," to see the lighted boats up close. The Longview parade plans to head down Fisher Slough to the west end of Willow Grove and the Taylor Sands neighborhood. For more information, email lccslyc@gmail.com.

Jingle Jog

Kick off Christmas Eve with a free 5K run, jog or walk with the Cowlitz Valley Runners at 7 a.m., Dec. 24 starting at Stuffy's Restaurant at 804 Ocean Beach Highway. Participants of the "Jingle Jog" are encouraged to wear holiday gear like lights and bells and join the group for breakfast at the restaurant afterward.

Running into the New Year

Start the new year on the right foot by joining the Cowlitz Valley Runners' Year-to-Year run or walk on New Year's Eve at Lake Sacajawea in Longview. The 3.6-mile run or walk starts at 11:50 p.m., Dec. 31 and will end in 2023. Participation costs $15, and proceeds benefit the group's scholarship fund. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.