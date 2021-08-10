 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Columbia temperatures to reach 100 by Thursday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Lower Columbia temperatures to reach 100 by Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
Splashin' around

Saige Wood, 3, splashes in the Toutle River under the Mickey Mouse bridge Tuesday in Castle Rock. Temperatures reached at least 90 degrees Tuesday, but are expected to hit 100 by Thursday. 

 Hayley Day

The Lower Columbia area’s heat wave isn’t over just yet.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Lower Columbia Interstate 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County from noon Wednesday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service calls for temperatures to reach more than 90 degrees in Kelso on Wednesday, with highs of 100 on Thursday and 98 on Friday. Lows are expected to be in the mid-60s through Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County Emergency Management Department reported potential wildfire smoke in the area Thursday and Friday as well.

Washington state issued two new emergency rules after June’s heat wave, when temperatures reached 109 degrees locally, to protect outdoor workers from excessive heat. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries rule took effect July 13 and will resume every May through September.

When temperatures exceed 100 degrees, employers must provide shade for workers to cool down and a paid 10-minute rest period every two hours. When temperatures rise above 89 degrees, employers must provide cool water, encourage paid rest periods, create an outdoor heat exposure plan and attend to employees with symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Longview officials also said June’s heat wave damaged five city road locations. Officials declared a local heat emergency to receive road repair reimbursements from the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee made a similar declaration July 16, for a total of $2.6 million in state road damages from the heat. Around $800,000 of those damages were reported by Longview.

County officials are working to create and disseminate a list of available local cooling shelters, which will be available at www.facebook.com/CowlitzCountyDEM and www.211.org, said Cowlitz County Emergency Management Director Larry Hembree.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog
Crime and Courts

Man arrested after Wednesday SWAT standoff to be charged with assault, harming police dog

A Wednesday night press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's department said the 55-year-old man will be charged with second degree assault from the initial incident, then with two counts of second degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, felony harassment, harming a police dog, obstructing a law enforcement officers and resisting arrest stemming from the standoff. His name will be released when he is booked. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News