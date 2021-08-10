Lower Columbia temperatures to reach 100 by Thursday

The Lower Columbia area’s heat wave isn’t over just yet.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Lower Columbia Interstate 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County from noon Wednesday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service calls for temperatures to reach more than 90 degrees in Kelso on Wednesday, with highs of 100 on Thursday and 98 on Friday. Lows are expected to be in the mid-60s through Saturday.

The Cowlitz County Emergency Management Department reported potential wildfire smoke in the area Thursday and Friday as well.

Washington state issued two new emergency rules after June’s heat wave, when temperatures reached 109 degrees locally, to protect outdoor workers from excessive heat. The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries rule took effect July 13 and will resume every May through September.

When temperatures exceed 100 degrees, employers must provide shade for workers to cool down and a paid 10-minute rest period every two hours. When temperatures rise above 89 degrees, employers must provide cool water, encourage paid rest periods, create an outdoor heat exposure plan and attend to employees with symptoms of heat-related illnesses.