Lower Columbia School Gardens to hand out some container gardens Wednesday

After a week of preparation, Lower Columbia School Gardens will start handing out container gardens Wednesday.

Ian Thompson, Lower Columbia School Gardens Director, said this will act as a test to see what the demand will be and what the best way to distribute the pots is.

The first round will be 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m Wednesday at Catlin Elementary, during meal distribution, according to a district press release.

There will be 25 pots available Wednesday, with kale, five other lettuces and radishes, as well as some pots with snap peas. Families also will get a instructions how to care for them, the press release said.

Thompson said the pots are between 10 and 15 gallons each, so families would need a car to pick them up. If any families want one and don't have a car, Thompson said delivery can be worked out.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the pots were planted last week and not touched since, according to the district press release. The new coronavirus lasts two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, according to the National Institutes of Health. A portable hand washing station will be available as well.

More container gardens will be brought to Wallace Elementary 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m next Wednesday during meal distribution, according to the press release.

