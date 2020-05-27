You are the owner of this article.
Lower Columbia School Gardens to hand out plants, container gardens Thursday
top story

Lettuce + kale planting

Erin McKee, garden coordinator for Lower Columbia School Gardens, plants kale and lettuce seedlings, which will be given to families during the coronavirus outbreak, at Northlake Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

 Courtney Talak

Lower Columbia School Gardens will hand out more container gardens and veggie plant starts and seeds at Kelso High School from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. 

The container gardens are intended specifically for families without access to a garden space, according to Lower Columbia School Gardens Director Ian Thompson. The seeds and starters are for those who have space but need help with supplies.

Pots are between 10 and 15 gallons each with kale, lettuces and radishes, and some pots have snap peas.

The group has been distributing the pots at Longview and Kelso schools since early April. 

