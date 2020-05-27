Lower Columbia School Gardens to hand out plants, container gardens Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lower Columbia School Gardens will hand out more container gardens and veggie plant starts and seeds at Kelso High School from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The container gardens are intended specifically for families without access to a garden space, according to Lower Columbia School Gardens Director Ian Thompson. The seeds and starters are for those who have space but need help with supplies.

Pots are between 10 and 15 gallons each with kale, lettuces and radishes, and some pots have snap peas.

The group has been distributing the pots at Longview and Kelso schools since early April.

