Lower Columbia School Gardens starting online produce sales

Lower Columbia School Gardens is opening up produce sales to the community in an online format.
Each week, the online store will open from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday to place orders.
Pickup is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays at Northlake Elementary school.
Garden Director Ian Thompson said the gardens are in high production right now, and lettuce, kale, snap peas, edible flowers, artichokes, berries, herbs and flower bouquets are currently available. Everything is grown with organic and sustainable practices, he said.
Quantities may be limited, he said, because most of the food is given to families in need.
To order, visit www.lcschoolgardens.org.
