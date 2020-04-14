Lower Columbia School Gardens giving out more container gardens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lower Columbia School Gardens will hand out more container gardens to families this week and next week after a strong response from the community to its earlier distribution.

The group will have 25 more pots with food-bearing plants available from 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday during meal distribution at Huntington Middle School, and then again during meal distribution at Mint Valley Elementary on Friday, Kelso High School next Wednesday and Monticello Middle School next Friday, according to Lower Columbia Director Ian Thompson.

Pots are between 10 and 15 gallons each with kale, five other lettuces and radishes, as well as some pots with snap peas. In addition, there will be seed packets for those with garden space and seed-staring kits with small pots and soil available, Kelso spokesman Michele Nerland said.

At last week's distribution at Wallace Elementary, the group handed out 35 container gardens, 210 seed packets, six grow kits and delivered pots to six homes, Nerland said.

