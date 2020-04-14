You are the owner of this article.
Lower Columbia School Gardens giving out more container gardens
Lower Columbia School Gardens handing out veggie plants, seeds to families amid pandemic

Seven-year-old Butler Acres Elementary student Ruby Sully, center, curiously watches Lower Columbia School Gardens Director Ian Thompson, right, load a pot of lettuce, kale and radish seedlings into the trunk during Wednesday's meal pickup at Catlin Elementary in Kelso. Ruby's family was one of many that received a container garden or seed packets as part of the program's effort to support local food sytems and offer entertainment to kids at home during school closures. Lower Columbia School Gardens staff will be handing out more container gardens and seed packets weekly at Kelso and Longview schools Wednesdays and Fridays respectively during regularly-scheduled meal distributions. Next week's plant pickups will be at Wallace Elementary School on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and at St. Helens Elementary on Friday at 12:00 p.m.

 Courtney Talak

Lower Columbia School Gardens will hand out more container gardens to  families this week and next week after a strong response from the community to its earlier distribution.

The group will have 25 more pots with food-bearing plants available  from 10:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday during meal distribution at Huntington Middle School, and then again during meal distribution at Mint Valley Elementary on Friday, Kelso High School next Wednesday and Monticello Middle School next Friday, according to Lower Columbia Director Ian Thompson. 

Pots are between 10 and 15 gallons each with kale, five other lettuces and radishes, as well as some pots with snap peas. In addition, there will be seed packets for those with garden space and seed-staring kits with small pots and soil available, Kelso spokesman Michele Nerland said.

At last week's distribution at Wallace Elementary, the group handed out 35 container gardens, 210 seed packets, six grow kits and delivered pots to six homes, Nerland said. 

