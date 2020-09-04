Lower Columbia River to open for two Saturdays of sturgeon fishing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon agreed to open the mainstem Columbia River for sturgeon fishing Sept. 12 and 19.

Anglers will be able to catch and keep white sturgeon caught on the portion of the lower Columbia River from the Wauna powerlines upstream to Bonneville Dam, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The sturgeon fishery will also be open on the Cowlitz River on the same days.

"We know people have been waiting for an opportunity to keep some of these incredible fish, and this is a great time of year to get out on the river," said Laura Heironimus, Columbia River sturgeon lead with WDFW. "We'll be watching catch numbers closely to make sure we're staying within conservation objectives, but our data indicates the population is again strong enough to support a limited fishery this year."

Anglers may retain only white sturgeon with a fork length between 44 inches minimum to 50 inches maximum. Fork length is measured from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail.

The daily white sturgeon limit is one fish, with an annual maximum limit of two fish, according to WDFW. Retention of green sturgeon is prohibited. Only one single-point barbless hook and bait is allowed when fishing for sturgeon.

Catch-and-release fishing for white sturgeon remains open on non-retention days. Anglers may also continue catch-and-release fishing even after the annual limit has been met.

