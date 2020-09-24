 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia Indivisible to hold rally encouraging voting
Lower Columbia Indivisible to hold rally encouraging voting

Lower Columbia Indivisible is holding a rally Friday in Longview to encourage people to vote.

The “Make Noise for Democracy” rally will be from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at 30th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway.

Sue Rutherford, Indivisible member, said the rally will be peaceful and everyone is welcome.

“We are going to make noise, literally,” Rutherford said. “We are trying to have fun with this too. There are joyful things about democracy we want to emphasize. It’s a joyful thing.”

Rutherford said she expects at least 50 people to participate. The group notified police of its plan, she said.

