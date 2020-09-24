Lower Columbia Indivisible to hold rally encouraging voting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lower Columbia Indivisible is holding a rally Friday in Longview to encourage people to vote.

The “Make Noise for Democracy” rally will be from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at 30th Avenue and Ocean Beach Highway.

Sue Rutherford, Indivisible member, said the rally will be peaceful and everyone is welcome.

“We are going to make noise, literally,” Rutherford said. “We are trying to have fun with this too. There are joyful things about democracy we want to emphasize. It’s a joyful thing.”

Rutherford said she expects at least 50 people to participate. The group notified police of its plan, she said.

