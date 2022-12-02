Lower Columbia holiday events: Winter art exhibits, Christmas choir concerts and more

Winter coat drive

People can donate coats and jackets of any sizes through Dec. 14 at seven area locations: Highlander Place, the Kelso Senior Center, Brookhollow Estates, and the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso; Canterbury Gardens and Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care in Longview; and The Villager in Castle Rock. Donations don’t have to be new, but should be clean and in good condition.

People in need can pick them up from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 Eighth Ave. Northwest in Kelso.

Winter art exhibit

Community members young and old are presenting winter landscapes and holiday celebrations at the Alcove Gallery from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays through Dec. 27. The gallery is located at Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., in Longview. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

Norwegian Christmas

The public is invited to the Sons of Norway’s breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Dec. 3 at the Sons of Norway lodge at 224 Catlin St., in Kelso. Breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under. Organizers say the meal will feature Norse waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, lingonberries, assorted syrups, juice and coffee.

The group’s holiday market will also be open and includes handmade gifts, soaps, adult and kids’ aprons, baked goods, lingonberries, the fish dish lutefisk, and more.

Toutle Walk N’ Knock

People interested in joining the Toutle Walk N’ Knock to collect items like nonperishable food, toiletries and diapers are invited to the Toutle fire station at 8:30 a.m., Dec. 3 at 5050 Spirit Lake Highway for hot beverages, instructions and a map of an area to collect items. People will collect items until 2 p.m. and volunteers will receive a free lunch.

For more information, contact Kellie or J.D. Smith at 274-8997, text to 360-430-2854 or email at septsong@centurylink.net.

Event supports local businesses

A “Sip N Shop bazaar” takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Banquet Room of the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview.

Local small business owners rent an 8-foot table for the day for $15 to provide a low-cost venue open to the public, according to event organizer Debbie Malone. Vendors can email dmalone98632@gmail.com for inquiries regarding table rental availability.

Cowlitz County Walk and Knock

Volunteers are scheduled to collect donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3 in Longview and Kelso as part of the Cowlitz County 34th annual Walk and Knock Food Drive. Donations are brought to Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse and distributed to local food banks.

Those who miss the pick up window can bring donations to drop off locations like Lower Columbia CAP, Walmart, JC Penney or Riverside Park in Lexington. Organizers encourage people to donate nonperishable or canned fruits, vegetables, fish and meat, soups, peanut butter, baby food, apple sauce, pasta, tomato sauce, oatmeal or other similar items.

Kalama Walk and Knock

The Kalama Walk and Knock is also 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 3, and benefits Kalama Helping Hand. Volunteers will mostly visit areas within city limits.

Those who miss the pick up window or live outside the city can drop off donations at the Kalama Boy Scout Troop 307 Christmas tree lot at 550 N. First St. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Kalama Christmas

The Kalama Chamber of Commerce is hosting the city’s second annual holiday parade and shopping event called the “Parade of Lighted Floats” from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Kalama. People can complete a parade entry form at www.kalamachamber.com/holidayparade.

The same day as the parade, the wedding venue one55elm is hosting a winter ale fest, according to the chamber. The city’s fair board is also hosting a holiday bazaar and bingo at the community building, and at 6:30 p.m., the Port of Kalama is showing the movie “Polar Express.”

Longview holiday parade

The 41st annual Longview Downtowners’ Holiday Parade and Ceremonial Civic Circle Lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Dec. 3. Parade lineup will begin at 3:45 p.m., and people can register the day of the event but they will not be judged in the parade contest.

The event is being organized by the Cowlitz County Public Utility District’s Connect to Community Committee.

There is no fee to enter the parade, but people can donate money to the Longview Downtowners to expand decorations from downtown Longview to the Civic Center.

The roughly 1-mile parade route will start at the Cowlitz PUD at Commerce and Fir down Commerce to Maple, left on Maple, left on 14th, and right on Broadway to the Civic Center and right at the Civic Center in front of the library to the Monticello Hotel for the annual Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting. The parade will disband at Larch.

Woodland Winterfest

Enjoy a holiday event that includes a tree lighting and Christmas carols from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 3 at Hoffman Plaza in downtown Woodland. The high school jazz band is set to play at 5:30 p.m., and people can enjoy a complimentary latte, mocha, hot chocolate, or cider thanks to the Downtown Woodland Revitalization group.

Santa Claus and Miss Woodland are set to light the tree at 6 p.m., and afterwards people can head to the park pavilion to listen to the Woodland High School Choir sing Christmas carols. There, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will have gifts for kids, as well as free hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee for everyone thanks to the Woodland Moose Lodge.

Historical Winter Festival returns

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum is hosting its Winter Festival from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 4 after two years of cancellations. The event will take place at the museum at 405 Allen St. and focus on celebrating Christmas in Cowlitz County throughout the years, from making thaumatropes — optical illusion toys popular in the 19th century — to tie-dying like in the 1960s.

Rainier tree lighting

Light the tree with Santa at 5 p.m., Dec. 4 at Rainier City Hall at 106 West B St. in Rainier. Later, Santa and his friends will be at the Eagles Lodge at 109 West A St. to take free photos with guests and offer free refreshments.

Children’s Christmas Center

Starting Dec. 5, anyone needing help during the holiday season for clothing and children’s toys can apply through the Children’s Community Christmas Center. This year the center is located at 1145 14th Ave. in Longview.

Students sing for the season

The R.A. Long and Mark Morris choirs are scheduled to perform traditional holiday songs representing different cultures from 2 to 3 p.m., Dec. 7, at the Longview Public Library. The audience is invited to sing along. Beverages and cookies will be provided thanks to the Friends of the Longview Public Library.

Santa Runs

Santa is set to board Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue rigs with crews to visit families around Kelso from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 9 and in Lexington from 6 to 10 p.m., Dec. 16 during the organization’s annual Santa Runs.

Nutcracker performance

Be whisked away to the Land of Sweets when dancers from Longview’s Higher Ground Dance Studio perform “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m., Dec. 9 and 10 at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.

Dancers from ages 4 to 19 will the stage, and before the ballet starts, the studio is offering a VIP tickets, which include premium seating, a meet-and-greet with characters and Santa and treats from The Sugar Pearl Dessert Co. and Cafe Guse in Longview.

Regular tickets are $18 for ages 3 to 11, as well as 65 and up, and $22 for all other ages. VIP tickets are $36 for ages 3 to 11, as well as 65 and up, and $40 for all other ages. For more information, contact www.columbiatheatre.com or 360-575-8499.

Castle Rock lights fest

The annual Castle Rock Festival of Lights kicks off at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 with free pictures with Santa. The parade is set for 5:30 p.m. along Cowlitz Street and Front Avenue, followed by a ceremony to illuminate thousands of lights downtown, starting near the Post Office at 126 West Cowlitz St.

Gift and food vendors will be at the event, and Santa will be available for photos until 7:30 p.m., according to organizers.

Downtown businesses will be decked out to compete in a “best-decorated storefront” award. Festival goers can also enter to win raffle prizes throughout the night. For more information, call 360-749-6799 or visit www.facebook.com/CastleRockFestivalOfLights.

Snow Ball

Children and families are invited to attend a “Snow Ball” from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dec. 13 at the Longview Public Library. Guests are encouraged to wear royalty costumes. The event includes listening to stories by the fire and making paper snowflakes.

Winter movie night

Lower Columbia YoungLives is showing “The Polar Express” at 6 p.m., Dec. 15 for free at The Roxy Theater in Longview. Organizers say there will be a popcorn bar and hot cocoa bar, and Keebler Coffee will be open to purchase coffee and other drinks. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets.

Kelso light show

The second annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park drive-thru event held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kelso and the Cowlitz PUD, takes place Dec. 16 to 23 at Tam O’Shanter Park. Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18-23.

The drive-through event includes lighted displays including Santa, penguins, elves, reindeer, holiday trains, gigantic snowflakes and more, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

The suggested donation is $5 per car with the money benefiting some of the Rotary Club of Kelso’s community projects as well as the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund, which benefits local families who need help with their electricity bills. More than $8,000 was donated to the PUD fund in 2021.

A sponsor/VIP kickoff party takes place Dec. 15 for sponsors and volunteers. At the new addition to the event, one lucky person will “flip the switch” and turn on the lights, notes the release. Also at the event will be children’s activities with Santa, and snacks and hot cocoa for everyone.

People or businesses interested in sponsoring the Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park and attending the sponsor/VIP party are asked to call Lisa at 360-431-3276 or send an email to kelsorotary@gmail.com.

Memorial toy and food drive

Drop off toys and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 17 at the covered area of Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso as part of the third annual Rick Huckaby Memorial Toy and Food Drive. Donations benefit the Children’s Community Christmas Center and Cowlitz Valley VFW Post 1045 on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview.

People can drop off donations before the event at T&T Tire on Grade Street in Kelso, Scooter’s Bar and Grill on North Pacific Avenue in Kelso, and Pets, Pawns & Instruments on Commerce Avenue in Longview.