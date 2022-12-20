Lower Columbia holiday events: Fun runs, boat parades and more

Seasonal story at Longview StoryWalk

The seasonal picture book “May Your Life Be Deliciosa,” by Michael Genhart and Loris Lora is now featured on the area’s StoryWalk display at Archie Anderson Park. The book is about the Mexican tradition of making tamales during the holidays.

In the StoryWalk exhibit, a picture book is displayed over a series of 20 signs, encouraging young readers to read along as they walk a path. The StoryWalk is co-sponsored by the Longview Public Library and the Longview Parks & Recreation Department. For more information, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.

Kelso high donations

People can donate money and nonperishable food at the Kelso High School Associated Student Body office through Dec. 21.

The donations collected will provide food boxes to local Kelso students and families facing food insecurities this winter break. Contact Nancy Baldwin at 360-501-1993 for more information.

Winter art exhibit

Community members young and old are presenting winter landscapes and holiday celebrations at the Alcove Gallery from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weekdays through Dec. 27. The gallery is located at Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., in Longview. A reception is scheduled for 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

Quilt display

Through Dec. 31, people can view a display of holiday quilts created by community members at the Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library. The event is called the Community Quilters "Peace on Earth" show and will feature displays in a variety of sizes. For more information, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.

Kelso light show

The second annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park drive-through event held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Kelso and the Cowlitz PUD, takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23 at Tam O’Shanter Park.

The drive-through event includes lighted displays including Santa, penguins, elves, reindeer, holiday trains, gigantic snowflakes and more, according to a press release.

The suggested donation is $5 per car with the money benefiting some of the Rotary Club of Kelso’s community projects as well as the Cowlitz PUD Warm Neighbor Fund, which benefits local families who need help with their electricity bills. More than $8,000 was donated to the PUD fund in 2021.

Boat parades

The Longview Yacht Club is hosting three lighted boat parades this holiday season: 6 p.m., Dec. 29 at the Kalama riverfront, 6 p.m., Dec. 30 at the Rainier riverfront and 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Willow Grove Park riverfront in Longview.

Organizers say people can come early to the event, called "Lower Columbia Christmas Ships," to see the lighted boats up close. The Longview parade plans to head down Fisher Slough to the west end of Willow Grove and the Taylor Sands neighborhood. For more information, email lccslyc@gmail.com.

Jingle Jog

Kick off Christmas Eve with a free 5K run, jog or walk with the Cowlitz Valley Runners at 7 a.m., Dec. 24 starting at Stuffy's Restaurant at 804 Ocean Beach Highway. Participants of the "Jingle Jog" are encouraged to wear holiday gear like lights and bells and join the group for breakfast at the restaurant afterward.

Running into the New Year

Start the new year on the right foot by joining the Cowlitz Valley Runners' Year-to-Year run or walk on New Year's Eve at Lake Sacajawea in Longview. The 3.6-mile run or walk starts at 11:50 p.m., Dec. 31 and will end in 2023. Participation costs $15, and proceeds benefit the group's scholarship fund. For more information and to register, visit www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.