Lower Columbia hatcheries donate fresh salmon to Cowlitz County families in need

Buoy 10 fishery closed to Chinook salmon retention starting Friday An estimated 17,740 Chinook and 6,245 hatchery coho were kept from 56,370 angler trips through Aug. 23, the press release said, and released estimates are 6,917 Chinook, 5,829 coho and 93 steelhead.

Kalama Falls Fish Hatchery Specialist Andrew Brown said salmon runs — except spring chinook — have been plentiful over the last few years. This week, the Kalama River hatchery plans to donate roughly 3,000 fall chinook salmon. Northwest Harvest in Gig Harbor is the first on the hatchery’s list through a state-issued contract to receive the hatchery’s salmon surplus. If Northwest Harvest doesn’t take the donation, Brown said staff moves down the list of local tribes and nonprofits, including Lower Columbia CAP.

Brown predicts the hatchery soon will have more donations; a nearly 16,000 surplus of coho salmon is estimated this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everyone will have a surplus of coho this year,” Brown said.

During different seasons, salmon varieties, such as coho and chinook, travel from local rivers, like the Cowlitz, Lewis and Lower Columbia, to the ocean, where they live their adult lives, and return to freshwater to spawn and die. Conservation hatcheries, like the Kalama Falls Fish Hatchery, work to ensure species don’t go extinct, Brown said.

Gillnetters approve, anglers reel at Columbia River salmon policy change A recent update to the state’s Columbia River salmon management policy to change harvest allocations and allow commercial gillnetting on the m…

Kalama Falls collects salmon to meet a state-issued fish quota to produce eggs for next season’s runs, he said. Fish over that quota are donated to those in need, before the salmon start to mature and are no longer edible, he added.