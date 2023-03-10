Bee club

Third Thursday of the month, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. cowlitzbeekeeping.wixsite.com/website.

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso. Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session. For more information, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.

Current events meetup

First Saturday of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Kelso Boxing Club

Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, Kelso.

The Kelso Boxing Club is open is anyone ages 11 and older, and meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso.

The club is a charter member with USA Boxing, which is a member of the U.S. Olympic Training Committee and oversees all amateur boxing in the United States, according to the club. For more information, contact coach Steve Chase at 360-936-9345.

Kelso High class of ‘50

Last Friday of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

The Kelso High School class of 1950 plans to meet for lunch on the last Friday of the month.

The meetings will take place at 11:30 a.m., in the Canterbury Park Bistro in Longview, according to organizers.

If you have questions or need a ride, call Dorothy Bain Hanson at 360-261-2289.

Norwegian classes

Wednesdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway group in Kelso holds free Norwegian language and cultural classes from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays. All are welcomed. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild

Fourth Thursday of the month, LaFavorites 204, S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

The Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild started in the 1950s and includes members from Cowlitz, Lewis, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Meetings are held the fourth Thursday of each month except for the November/December meeting which will be combined on the first Thursday of December.

Sewing group

Second Tuesday of the month, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

People who know how to sew and knit are needed to teach youth skills this summer. The Sewing and Textile Advisors of the Cowlitz County Washington State Extension Office’s 4-H program is looking for volunteers with skills in knitting, tatting, crocheting, stitchery, using a sewing machine, patterns and other fiber arts skills.

The group meets at 10 a.m., the second Tuesday of the month in Kelso. The group’s sewing summer camp costs $10 to join is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 4 for children 8 to 18. To join the group, contact 360-577-3014 ext. 4 or jleach@wsu.edu. To join the camp, contact 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com.

VFW fundraiser

Second Saturdays of the month, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary 1045 hosts a fundraising breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., the second Saturday every month at the VFW Hall, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy.

Breakfast costs $7 per person and is open to the public. Proceeds from the breakfast are used to help veterans and their families.

The menu includes eggs cooked to order, sausage, biscuits and gravy, French toast, toast, coffee, orange juice and water, according to organizers.

Quilting group

Wednesdays, 2746 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

People can join a group to make quilts for Cowlitz County Head Start classes, where organizers of the quilting group say over 600 children are enrolled. The group provides materials, and attendees are asked to bring sewing machines.

For more information, contact Peggy Hofemann at 360-353-8578 or Janine Binn at 360-751-4079.

Another group meets from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays in Toutle and people can call Sylvia Williams at 360-270-3495 for more information.