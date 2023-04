Bee club

Third Thursday of the month, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. cowlitzbeekeeping.wixsite.com/website.

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso. Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session. For more information, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.

Community Conversations

Thursdays, 1600 Maple St., Longview or online at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations.

Lower Columbia College hosts Community Conversations, a discussion series that examines a current topic each quarter during the academic year. This quarter, the series is focusing on "cultural connections." Discussions are held on campus in LCC HSB 101 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursdays and on Zoom. Events are free and open to the public, and students may receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106.

April 13: Chris Tower presents "I like to read banned books."

April 20: Geof Richie presents Cultural Pathways to Gun Violence.

April 27: Lucas Meyers presents Building an Effective Sports Culture.

May 4: Courtney Shah presents The Culture of Romance from Courting to Dating.

May 11: Ryan Meagher and Douglas Detrick presents Community-Guided Creativity.

May 18: Alexis Khoury presents Telling it Slant: The poetry of Emily Dickinson.

May 25: Marie Boisvert presents Study Abroad, the life-changing experience for students.

Current events meetup

First Saturday of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Kelso Boxing Club

Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, Kelso.

The Kelso Boxing Club is open is anyone ages 11 and older, and meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The club is a charter member with USA Boxing, which is a member of the U.S. Olympic Training Committee and oversees all amateur boxing in the United States, according to the club. For more information, contact coach Steve Chase at 360-936-9345.

Kelso Garden Club

Third Friday of the month, 401 Crawford St, Kelso. Visit the “Kelso Garden Club” group on Facebook.

The Kelso Garden Club meets on the third Friday of the month at Central Christian Church basement at 401 Crawford St, Kelso. Meetings begin with a short half hour program at 10 a.m., followed by the monthly meeting. New members are welcome. Contact the president at sarahkoss@comcast.net for more details.

Kelso High class of ‘50

Last Friday of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

The Kelso High School class of 1950 plans to meet for lunch on the last Friday of the month. The meetings will take place at 11:30 a.m., in the Canterbury Park Bistro in Longview, according to organizers. If you have questions or need a ride, call Dorothy Bain Hanson at 360-261-2289.

Kelso High class of '54

Second Friday of the month, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1954 meets at 11:30 p.m. on the second Friday of the month at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. Contact Marie LaFave at 360 636-0648 for more information.

Fibromyalgia meeting

Second Wednesday of the month, 106 Eighth Ave. NW, Kelso.

A fibromyalgia group meets from noon to 2 p.m., the second Wednesday of the month at the Kelso Senior Center. Attendees can bring a brown bag lunch. For more information, call Toni at 360-442-3680.

Norwegian classes

Wednesdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway group in Kelso holds free Norwegian language and cultural classes from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays. All are welcomed. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Dementia Support Group

Wednesdays, Kalama Riverview Community Church, 6325 Old Pacific Hwy. South, Kalama. 360-513-5754 or www.hopedementiasupport.org

The group HOPE Dementia Support educates and advocates for people caring for a person living with dementia every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Kalama Riverview Community Church. A Zoom link is also available.

Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild

Fourth Thursday of the month, LaFavorites 204, S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

The Sacajawea Fiber Arts Guild started in the 1950s and includes members from Cowlitz, Lewis, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Meetings are held at 4 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month except for the November/December meeting which will be combined on the first Thursday of December.

Sewing group

Second Tuesday of the month, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

The Sewing and Textile Advisors of the Cowlitz County Washington State Extension Office’s 4-H program is looking for volunteers with skills in knitting, tatting, crocheting, stitchery, using a sewing machine, patterns and other fiber arts skills. The group meets at 10 a.m., the second Tuesday of the month in Kelso. To join the group, contact 360-577-3014 ext. 4 or jleach@wsu.edu.

VFW fundraiser

Second Saturdays of the month, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary 1045 hosts a fundraising breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., the second Saturday every month at the VFW Hall, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy. Breakfast costs $7 per person and is open to the public. Proceeds from the breakfast are used to help veterans and their families. The menu includes eggs cooked to order, sausage, biscuits and gravy, French toast, toast, coffee, orange juice and water, according to organizers.

Quilting group

Wednesdays, 2746 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

People can join a group to make quilts for Cowlitz County Head Start classes, where organizers of the quilting group say over 600 children are enrolled. The group provides materials, and attendees are asked to bring sewing machines. For more information, contact Peggy Hofemann at 360-353-8578 or Janine Binn at 360-751-4079. Another group meets from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays in Toutle and people can call Sylvia Williams at 360-270-3495 for more information.