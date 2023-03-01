The Lower Columbia Genealogical Society invites the community to join them online March 9 for a free presentation to research their ancestors and family trees.

Joan Enders is the guest speaker and is set to guide the group through the basics of using www.familysearch.org.

The Lower Columbia Genealogical Society holds meetings on the second Thursday of every month over Zoom. The meeting on March 9 begins at 6:30 p.m. for announcements and introductions, before Enders begins her presentation a half hour later. To attend, email lcgsgen@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

For more information, visit https://sites.rootsweb.com/~walcolgs/.