Kelso Garden Club

Feb. 17, 401 Crawford St., Kelso.

The Kelso Garden Club’s monthly meeting is 10 a.m., Feb. 17 in the basement of the Central Christian Church at 401 Crawford St., Kelso. Master Gardener Art Fowler will talk about composting from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Members of the public are invited.

Woodland book sale

Feb. 17, 18, 2000 Lewis River Rd., Woodland. 360-225-2294.

The Friends of Woodland Community Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 17 and 18 at the Lewis River Fellowship church, 2000 Lewis River Rd., Woodland.

Children’s books will be $0.50 to $1, mass market books $1, and hardcover and trade paperback books $2, according to organizers. They will also sell DVDs, audio books and puzzles. Book sales help support the library.

Longview fun run

Feb. 18, 1405 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Monticello Coffee House in Longview for a free run.

Seed starting class

Learn the best time to start different seeds — from flowers to vegetables. The course will be offered in-person in Longview on Feb. 18. People can register for the in-person class and pay the $10 fee at seed-starting-2-23.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Pomona meeting

Feb. 18, 214 Cowlitz Ave., Castle Rock.

The next Pomona meeting is Feb. 18 at the Sunnyside Grange, 214 Cowlitz Ave. West in Castle Rock. A potluck luncheon starts at 1 p.m. with meeting to follow. The February Pomona project is to bring canned food.

Forest Park hike

Hike this 6.5-mile loop, with 800-feet of elevation gain on the Ridge Trail through forested hillsides with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. After what organizers call a moderate hike, have lunch at a pub. The drive is 95 miles round trip, according to organizers. For more information, contact Bruce at 360-425-0256.

Pacific Way Trail hike

Hike this 5-mile easy, level, gravel path with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. Contact John at 360-431-1122 for more information.

Free class for Kelso parents

Feb. 23-March 30, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Families with youth ages 9-14 can attend an online parenting class for free from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays from Feb. 23 through March 30. The Parents Place in Longview is hosting the classes and says they will teach how to promote health, deal with anger and strengthen family bonds. People must register by Feb. 20. Contact Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or ramona.leber@cni.net for more information.

Quilters meeting

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild plan to meet Feb. 20 in the basement of the educational building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts a half hour later. Attendees plan to discuss the quilt show scheduled for April 28-29. Quilter Jennie Lamb will speak about her Lamb Farm quilt designs. Guests are invited an nonmembers are asked to pay $5 at the door. For more information, contact RaeLynn Heintz at 503-799-8061.

Kelso fun run

Feb. 25, 100 North Minor Road, Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Minor Road Starbucks in Kelso for a free run.

Rose class

Feb. 25, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

Join the Friends of the Library's rose garden team to learn about how to grow roses in Pacific Northwest weather. Michele Thomas is the presenter and a Cowlitz Master Gardener and former rose show judge. Coffee and tea will be provided.

Coparenting class

Feb. 25, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

The Parents Place is hosting a coparenting class from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. This $40 class meets the Washington state requirement of a four-hour parenting class on the effects of divorce or separation on children, according to organizers. For more information, contact Austin Brigden at 360-442-5310 or austinb@mylongview.com.

Chehalem Ridge hike

Hike in and out 8 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the new Portland Chehalem Ridge Nature Park with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. This moderate hike is 120 miles round trip and includes views of Douglas firs and the Tualatin Valley, organizers say. Contact Darlene at 253-290-1001 or Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Grape care class

Learn how to prune grapevines by watching a demonstration, and receive free starts of canadice and venus grapes. People can register and pay for the $10 class at grape-care-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Community aspirations discussion

Feb. 25 and 27, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library is hosting two “Community Listening Sessions” where people are asked to share their opinions about area aspirations or needs. The sessions are 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Library Director Jacob Cole said he hopes the sessions will act as a public forum, and discussions will be used in the library’s “strategic planning process.”

Rose care class

Learn how to get roses fertilized, pruned and cared for through the the Washington State University Extension office in Cowlitz County.

Kalama fun run

March 4, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, building C. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at River's Edge Coffee in Kalama for a free run.

Mason bee class

March 4, Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Learn how to raise Mason bees, which event organizers say are effective pollinators and nonaggressive. This two-hour, in-person class starts at 10 a.m. and covers equipment, bee biology, pest management and more. Participants will receive a Mason bee house and cocoon of hibernating Mason bees. People can register and pay for the $30 class at raising-mason-bees-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Grow strawberries

March 7, online. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to grow strawberries at noon, March 7 online.

Mark Morris class meetup

March 9, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The Mark Morris class of 1971 plans to have lunch at noon, March 9 at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview. All class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Kelso fun run

March 11, 209 West Main St., Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee for a free fun run.

Willow weaving

March 11, Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Start with sticks and end up with a perennial plant in this live willow weaving class. The class provides willow switches, a pot, soil and directions. People can register and pay for the $10 class at https://live-willow-weaving.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.

Seedling sale

March 11, St. Helens. 875-885 N. Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens. columbiacountysmallwoodlands.blogspot.com

The Columbia County Small Woodland Association is holding its 24th annual seedling sale on March 11 in St. Helens. The nonprofit says more than a thousand trees, shrubs and ornamentals will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pacific Pride parking lot, off Highway 30 in St. Helens.

Grow blueberries

March 14, online. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Master gardener Art Fuller will explain how to grow blueberries in this online class at noon, March 14.

St. Patrick's Day run

March 17, Lake Sacajawea Park, between Nichols and Kessler boulevards, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 7 p.m. Lake Sacajawea Park for a free fun run called the Electrifying Shamrock.

Longview fun run

March 18, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the 808 Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks for a free fun run.

Garden class

Master gardeners will provide tricks and tips on gardening in the online class at noon, March 21.

Longview fun run

March 25, 3184 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks inside Fred Meyers for a free fun run.

Controlling weeds

Master gardeners will discuss what to do about problem weeds in the spring in this online class at noon, March 28.

Quilt show

April 28,29, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Local scouts and 4-H members are invited to enter their homemade quilts in the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Show which will be held April 28 and 29 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. For information and the entry form, contact Janell at janell4884@gmail.com.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.