Mark Morris class of ‘67 luncheon

Aug. 1, the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Classmates, spouses are welcome to attend. If you have questions contact Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Reaching the Underachieving Child

Dr. Daniel G. Amen will be sharing tips for Reaching the Underachieving Child through the Love and Logic Insiders Club. Slots available at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Some kids go the traditional route, finding relatively easy success in learning and in school. Others struggle with school yet develop valuable skills through other avenues. We will introduce you to a proven method to unleash your child’s potential.

70th Kelso reunion

Aug. 3, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, Kelso.

The Kelso High School Class of 1953 will have their 70th class reunion at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso. There will be a no-host luncheon for class members and guests. Order off the menu. Dress is casual. Reservations are needed and can be made by contacting Jocile at 360-423-1982 or condo14joyb@gmail.com.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Sand castle competition

Aug. 5-6, Sand Island, St. Helens, Oregon.

Profession sand carvers from around the country will compete for top honors at this event. Additional activities include scavenger hunts, music and sand bucket fun. People buy just one ticket for the weekend at $15. Visit discovercolumbiacounty.com for tickets and more information.

Children in Between

Aug. 7, 360-414-9212 to register.

The class will be Monday from 6-9 p.m. and meets the Washington state requirement of a 4-hour parenting class on divorce/separation on children. Cost is $40.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

Aug. 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

The Kelso Class of 1965 will have their monthly lunch at Tam O’Shanter Park at 11:30 a.m. This will be a potluck so please bring a dish to share. All classmates and spouses are welcome to attend. For more information, call Cindy Loranger Quick at 360-864-6932.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

Aug. 19, Silber Star Sport Bar and Grill, Longview.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 plans to have their monthly luncheon at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview at noon on Aug. 10. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Genealogical society meeting

Lola Weber is set to present “You Immigrant Ancestor” at Lower Columbia Genealogical Society’s Aug. 10 Zoom meeting. Virtual meeting doors will open at 6:30 pm. The speaker’s program begins a half hour later. The public is invited to attend. For a link to join the meeting, contact lcgsgen@yahoo.com

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter’s Resort, Silver Lake, Wash.

Sixth annual end of summer lighted boat parade regatta at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.

Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival

Sept. 9 and 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso, www.kelso.gov/visitors/highlander-festival

Join the Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival in Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 9 by entering summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral design in the display. Entries for the Flower Show “Journey through the Highlands” will be taken between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Check the Highlander Festival website at www.kelso.gov for the Schedule for entries for flowers, foliage and design. Judging will begin at 10 a.m., ribbons will be given for places and entries should be removed by 4 p.m. Judging will be the Danish style which means entries are judged on their own merit rather than competitive. Kelso Garden Club members will be present to help with entries and provide information about club activities.