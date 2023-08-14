Student resource fair

Aug. 15, Lower Columbia College Student Center, 15th Avenue.

Students can pick up free school supplies, school information and lunch from 2 to 6 p.m., Aug. 15 at this fair hosted by the EPIC Coalition. Students can also receive free haircuts, learn about community resources and enjoy family activities at the event. Register at https://tinyurl.com/43f4druw.

Discovery Trail hike

Drive 140 miles roundtrip for this moderate/strenuous hike of 8 miles out and back with a 1,600 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. The initial 1.5 miles is steep with lots of switchbacks and then gentler up and downs through the forest that runs along and above the Pacific Ocean. Near the halfway point there is a restroom, campsites and a viewpoint of the Tillamook Lighthouse. Leaders: John and Mary Jane M. at 360-508-0878.

Mark Morris freshman day camp

Aug. 17-18, Longview. 360-575-7770.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

Miso soup demonstration

Aug. 18, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview. lowercolumbiaschoolgardens.org.

Taste and learn about miso while Japanese exchange students from Atomi University host a miso soup demonstration from 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 18 in the Northlake School Garden in Longview. The students will use vegetables and flowers from the garden. Enjoy a cup of miso soup while exploring the 1-acre food forest. Miso in the Garden takes place during Northlake’s regularly scheduled weekly “Community Days.” The event is free.

Port tours

10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Aug. 17 through Aug. 19. www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series

Take a tour of the Port of Longview twice a day from Aug. 17 through 19 and a get a crash course on the port’s 100-year history. Register at www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series.

Paradise Park hike

Drive 110 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike 12.5 miles with a 2,300 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. A classic Mount Hood hike, from Timberline Lodge climb down (and up) Zig Zag Canyon to fields of wild flowers and alpine views of Mt Hood. Visit Timberline Lodge too. Leader: Pat R. at 360-225-7232 or 360-560-9554.

Free clothes for students

Aug. 18, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock. 360-274-6604

Preschool through high school students who are enrolled in Castle Rock and Toutle school districts and qualify for free or reduced lunches can receive new socks, underwear and a gift card for shoes at St. Paul Lutheran Church as part of the 34th annual Kids’ Clothes Closet event. Gently used tops and pants will also be available. Students must bring proof of residency in the form of a water or electric bill.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

Aug. 19, Silver Star Sport Bar and Grill, Longview. The Mark Morris Class of 1971 plans to have their monthly luncheon at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview at noon on Aug. 10. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Barbie scavenger hunt, party

Through Aug. 19, Longview.

Join a Barbie scavenger hunt, sponsored by local businesses, which will culminate in a Barbie party on Aug. 19 to celebrate Halo Salon, Med Spa and Boutique being recognized for design and aesthetic by a salon and spa industry publication. People can pick up a scavenger hunt card at Halo Salon, Med Spa and Boutique, JoJo + CoCo Boutique, Wander Boutique, Raw Juice Bar, The Sugar Pearl Dessert Co., Sweetspot Frozen Yogurt, Cafe Guse, Golden Ladder Interiors, Storyboard Delights, Dapper Dandelion Floral + Plant, and Niche. Return the card by Aug. 19 to be entered to win a gift basket worth $300. A Barbie party will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 19 at Halo Salon. People are encouraged to dress like Barbie and the event will include food, drinks, music and vendors.

Squirrel Fest

Aug. 19, R.A. Long Park at the Civic Circle, Longview. lvsquirrelfest.com.

An annual event to celebrate Longview’s critter mascot, the squirrel, returns 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 at R.A. Long Park at the Longview Civic Circle with local vendors, children’s activities, food, live music and a beer garden. The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Longview.

Mountain Mania

Aug. 19, downtown Castle Rock.

The Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce presents this annual festival that includes a car show, food and vendors. The event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Vendors will be located in the Old Jail Park behind the Creation Center. Vehicle registration, next to Bredfields True Value Hardware, begins at 7 a.m. and is $25 per vehicle. For vendor information, contact 360-751-4339.

Toutle Lake reunion

Aug. 19, Toutle Lake School District, Toutle.

Toutle Lake alumni who attended the school more than 40 years ago are meeting for a reunion on Aug. 19 at the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and a potluck dinner will be served two hours later. This year includes classes through the 1983 graduating year. Coffee, lemonade, water and table service will be provided. Organizers suggest bringing a dish to share. For more information, contact committee members Vicky Howard at lvhoward@comcast.net; Rickey Foster at foster6661@comcast.net; or Arlene Smith at grandmasmith3@hotmail.com.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

R.A. Long freshman day camp

Aug. 21-22, Longview. 360-575-7113.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

School supply giveaway

Aug. 23, 907 Douglas St., Longview. linkprogram.org

Longview and Kelso students can join a school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Youth and Family Link in Longview. Kindergarten through 12th grade students can receive free backpacks and supplies, plus there will be a rock climbing wall and bouncy house at the event. Attendees must preregister at linkprogram.org. Donations are funded by the Fill the Canoe school supply drive by Red Canoe Credit Union.

Oxbow Regional Park Hike

Aug. 24, Southeast of Troutdale, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 123 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 6.5 miles with about a 550 foot elevation gain through an ancient forest and along the Sandy River with the Mount St. Helens Club. Vehicle fee is $5. Leaders: Linda J. at 360-431-3321 and Leslie P. at 360-520-4592.

Unique Tin car show

Aug. 26, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. 360-636-1969, 360-577-0111, or www.facebook.com/UniqueTincarclub

Registration opens at noon, Aug. 25 for this 48th annual car show. The event will be held the next day at the Cowlitz County Event Center and includes door prizes, raffles, a beer garden, food booths, a pin-up contest, a "young rodder" class for ages 19 and under, and a swap meet. Unique Tin Car Show Drags will be held Aug. 27 at the Riverdale Raceway in Toutle.

Mirror Lake hike

Aug. 26, near Government Camp, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 196 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 6.4 miles roundtrip with a 1,500 foot elevation gain past scenic Mirror Lake to mountain top viewpoint of Mount Hood and surrounding National Forest with the Mount St. Helens Club. Drivers will need a Northwest Forest or Senior pass. Leader: Bruce M. at 360-425-0256.

Seminary Hill hike

Drive 90 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 4.5 miles with a 320 foot elevation gain just east of Centralia with the Mount St. Helens Club. This hike offers hilltop wandering and views of Centralia, Chehalis and the Chehalis or Skookumchuck River Valley. Leader: Barbara R. at 360- 431-1131.

Memorial Stadium ribbon cutting

Sept. 1, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting at Memorial Stadium before the first football game of the season, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 1. The facility was repainted, and received new turf and a larger track during its roughly $3.9 million upgrade over the summer. The district reports the facility will be able to host regional competitions since it now meets Washington Interscholastic Activities Association standards.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter’s Resort, Silver Lake.

The sixth annual end-of-summer, lighted boat parade regatta begins at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.

Cowlitz River Paddle Fest

11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sept. 3, 5040 West Side Hwy., Castle Rock. www.facebook.com/CowlitzRiverKayakers

Join the sixth annual Labor Day weekend Cowlitz River Paddle Fest, where people can kayak, canoe or paddleboard from the Castle Rock boat launch to Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview. Morning shuttles will be available from Gerhart Gardens, as well as an afternoon return shuttle.

Kelso class's 60th reunion

Sept. 8 and 9, Kelso. 900 Ash St. and 1820 West Side Hwy., Kelso.

The Kelso High School class of 1963 is celebrating its 60th reunion at the Kelso Elks Lodge at 900 Ash St. in Kelso. The event includes a social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. and dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. People are asked to bring their own name tags and mementos to share. Cost: $30 per person due by Aug. 19, payable to Judy Ainslie, 105 Modesto Dr., Kelso, WA 98626. Financial assistance is available and the dress code is business casual. The next day, people can bring their own lunch to Riverside Park in Lexington for more fun. Contact Nancy Ward Chess at 503-310-1066 for more information.

Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival

Sept. 9 and 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso, www.kelso.gov/visitors/highlander-festival

Join the Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival in Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 9 by entering summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral design in the display. Entries for the Flower Show “Journey through the Highlands” will be taken between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Check the Highlander Festival website at www.kelso.gov for the Schedule for entries for flowers, foliage and design. Judging will begin at 10 a.m., ribbons will be given for places and entries should be removed by 4 p.m. Judging will be the Danish style which means entries are judged on their own merit rather than competitive. Kelso Garden Club members will be present to help with entries and provide information about club activities.

Harvest Classic

Join a flat and scenic 5K, 10K run or walk on Oct. 7. The annual event is hosted by the Longview Early Edition Rotary and raises money to buy food at Lower Columbia CAP's Help Warehouse in Longview. Register online before Sept. 29 or from 7 to 8 a.m. the day of the event.

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 21, 351 Three Rivers Mall Dr., Kelso.

Join a Truck or Treat event at the Three Rivers Mall. More details to come. To be part of the event, email thecookscreations@gmail.com.

Monster Mash

Oct. 28, 299 First St. N, Kalama. www.facebook.com/risingheightsdance

Join Kalama's Rising Heights Dance from 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 28 for Halloween games, crafts and dancing. Pre-order family tickets for $8 or pay $10 at the door.

Haunted obstacle course for horse riders

Oct. 28, 418 NW Hayes Rd., Woodland. www.facebook.com/R.R.EquestrianCenter2019

R and R Equestrian Center is hosting an obstacle course that horse riders can go through by riding or in hand. Awards will be given for highest points/best time. There will also be a costume contest.