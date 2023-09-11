Noble Woods/Jackson Bottoms hike

Drive 110 miles roundtrip for an easy-moderate hike on a short paved trail in Noble Woods followed by 4.5 miles on a gravel trail in Jackson Bottoms, both located just east of Portland, OR. Leader: Art M. at 360-270-9991.

Kelso class of 1965 lunch11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 900 Ash St, Kelso.

Members of the Kelso class of 1965 and their spouses are invited to lunch at the Kelso Elks Sept. 14. For more information, call Cindy Loranger Quick at 360-864-6932.

Mark Morris class of 1971 luncheonNoon Sept. 14, 117 W. A St., Rainier.

Members of the Mark Morris class of 1971 and their spouses or significant others are invited to a luncheon at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Rainier. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange meeting1 p.m. Sept. 16, 4741 Pleasant Hill Rd., Kelso.

Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange is holding a potluck followed by their regular meeting Sept. 16 at Pleasant Hill Grange. The project for the month is to bring canned food.

R.A. Long class’s 70th reunionSept. 16, 41 Country Club Dr., Longview.

The R.A. Long High School class of 1953 is celebrating their 70th reunion at Longview Country Club Sept. 16. To learn more or to share contact information for classmates, call Dorothy Fulbright at 360-423-7214.

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild meeting6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview.

The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild will hold social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. in the basement of the educational building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Peggy Hofemann will provide information on making and donating quilts for the Head Start program and registration for the 2024 retreat will begin. Guests are welcome, though non-guild members are asked to pay $5 at the door. Contact RaeLynn Heintz at 503-799-8061 or lolquiltguild@yahoo.com for more information.

Eclipse 102 presentation6 p.m. Sept. 19, Longview Public Library, Longview.

Retired Concordia University astronomy lecturer Howard Knytych will give a presentation on eclipses including how to tell the difference between an annular and total eclipse and where to view the Oct. 14 annular solar eclipse. Free glasses for safe eclipse viewing will be available, and the Friends of Galileo will give a demonstration on safe solar viewing on the library lawn that afternoon.

Chehalis Flying Saucer PartySept. 22 and 23, Chehalis.

To celebrate the 1947 coining of the term “flying saucer” after a UFO sighting in Washington, Chehalis is hosting a 90s UFO Craze themed Flying Saucer Party. The event will begin 6 p.m. Sept. 22 with the Northwest Flying Saucer Film Fest held at McFiler’s Chehalis Theater. On Sept. 23, City Farm will host a series of speakers, McFiler’s Bar & Restaurant will have free live music and a costume contest dance party, the Lewis County Historical Museum will have displays on the 90s UFO Craze, McFiler’s Chehalis Theater will show Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks!” and vendors will be at the museum and City Farm. VIP packages and individual tickets are available at flyingsaucerparty.org.

Knights of Columbus hamburger feed5 p.m. Sept. 22, Oct. 13 and 27, 2200 Allen St., Kelso.

The Kelso/Castle Rock Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring hamburger feeds at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church before Kelso Highlander home football games. The menu will include a hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken burger or hot dog with bake beans, potato salad, chips, a brownie and a soft drink. Proceeds will go to the Clothes for Kids fund to purchase clothes for local children at Christmas.

AARP Tax Aide free tax assistanceNoon to 2 p.m,. Sept 23, Longview Public Library, Longview.

AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be available for free walk-in assistance with IRS letters, amended returns, late filing and other taxpayer questions. Bring all tax-related information when attending.

Cowlitz County Relay for Life

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, 24th Ave. and Lake Sacajawea, Longview. Join the Relay for Life team for a fundraising event to fight cancer at Martin’s Dock in Lake Sacajawea Park. Community members will take turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags, beginning with a survivor’s lap followed by a lap for survivors and caregivers. Luminarias will be lit as part of a remembrance ceremony at sunset.

Extreme Machines10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23, Cowlitz County Expo Center parking field, Longview.

Kids can admire large vehicles including a fire truck, hot air balloon, SWAT vehicle, steam engine and construction equipment at this free family event. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the Planter’s Nutmobile will make guest appearances. Donations are welcome and will benefit scholarships for before and after school programs in Longview.

Mark Morris class of 1968 lunch

Noon, Sept. 23, 1217 3rd Ave., Longview.

Mark Morris High School class of 1968’s next class lunch will be held Sept. 23 at Scythe Brewing Company. Contact Pam Logsdon at 206-915-8342 for more information.

Eclipse family story time5:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Longview Public Library, Longview.

Children and grown-ups are welcome at a family story time featuring stories about the sun, moon and earth.

R.A. Long class of 1954 luncheon

1 p.m. Sept. 28, 3225 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

The monthly R.A. Long class of 1954 luncheon will be held at Teri’s Restaurant on Ocean Beach Highway. Spouses and friends are welcome. Call Donna Dobos at 360-414-5880 for more information.

Harvest ClassicOct. 7, Longview. www.rotaryharvestclassic.org

Join a flat and scenic 5K, 10K run or walk on Oct. 7. The annual event is hosted by the Longview Early Edition Rotary and raises money to buy food at Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse in Longview. Register online before Sept. 29 or from 7 to 8 a.m. the day of the event.

Haunted obstacle course for horse ridersOct. 28, 418 NW Hayes Rd., Woodland. www.facebook.com/R.R.EquestrianCenter2019

R and R Equestrian Center is hosting an obstacle course that horse riders can go through by riding or in hand. Awards will be given for highest points/best time. There will also be a costume contest.

Trick or Treat at retirement homeOct. 31, 2025 Tibbetts Dr., Longview.

Children are invited to tick or treat at the Somerset Retirement community from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31.

