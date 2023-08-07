Gnat Creek Campground hike

Drive 80 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 3-9 miles through a shaded forest with a 500 foot elevation gain along a pastoral creek with the Mount St. Helens Club. Visit the hatchery and feed the fish. Leader: John R. at 360-431-1122.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

Aug. 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

The Kelso Class of 1965 will have their monthly lunch at Tam O’Shanter Park at 11:30 a.m. This will be a potluck so please bring a dish to share. All classmates and spouses are welcome to attend. For more information, call Cindy Loranger Quick at 360-864-6932.

Genealogical society meeting

Lola Weber is set to present “You Immigrant Ancestor” at Lower Columbia Genealogical Society’s Aug. 10 Zoom meeting. Virtual meeting doors will open at 6:30 pm. The speaker’s program begins a half hour later. The public is invited to attend. For a link to join the meeting, contact lcgsgen@yahoo.com

Movies at the Park, Longview

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. The Aug. 11 is movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

Movies in the Park, Woodland

Aug. 11, 25, Horseshoe Lake Park, Woodland.

Movies in Woodland are set to run from dusk to 9 p.m. most Fridays through Aug. 25. Events include a $5 dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 5:30 p.m., while a city flyer states “the fun begins” with live bands from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Different activities are planned at each showing. The Aug. 11 movies is “Rumble," and people can enjoy a display of construction equipment. The Aug. 25 movies is “The Bad Guys," and people can enjoy a truck and side-by-side tailgate.

Hawaiian night with the Eagles

Aug. 12, 1526 12th Ave., Longview. www.facebook.com/longview.eagles.2116

The Longview Eagles plan to host their 12th Annual Hawaiian night Aug. 12 with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the cost is by donation. Hawaiian dancers will perform at about 7 p.m. and the Ted Boursaw band will play about an hour later. Sign up at the club or call 360-425-1444. Members and guests are invited. The event will also include raffles and proceeds will go to the club’s charities.

Tatoosh Ridge hike

Aug. 12, east of Packwood. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 210 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 10 miles with a 3,500 foot e.g. through beautiful flower meadows with stunning views of Mount Rainier with the Mount St. Helens Club. Leader: MJ R. at 360-355-5220.

Discovery Trail hike

Drive 140 miles roundtrip for this moderate/strenuous hike of 8 miles out and back with a 1,600 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. The initial 1.5 miles is steep with lots of switchbacks and then gentler up and downs through the forest that runs along and above the Pacific Ocean. Near the halfway point there is a restroom, campsites and a viewpoint of the Tillamook Lighthouse. Leaders: John and Mary Jane M. at 360-508-0878.

Mark Morris freshman day camp

Aug. 17-18, Longview. 360-575-7770.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

Port tours

10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Aug. 17 through Aug. 19. www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series

Take a tour of the Port of Longview twice a day from Aug. 17 through 19 and a get a crash course on the port’s 100-year history. Register at www.portoflongview.com/216/Summer-Tour-Series.

Paradise Park hike

Drive 110 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike 12.5 miles with a 2,300 foot elevation gain with the Mount St. Helens Club. A classic Mount Hood hike, from Timberline Lodge climb down (and up) Zig Zag Canyon to fields of wild flowers and alpine views of Mt Hood. Visit Timberline Lodge too. Leader: Pat R. at 360-225-7232 or 360-560-9554.

Free clothes for students

Aug. 18, 312 First Ave., Castle Rock. 360-274-6604

Preschool through high school students who are enrolled in Castle Rock and Toutle school districts and qualify for free or reduced lunches can receive new socks, underwear and a gift card for shoes at St. Paul Lutheran Church as part of the 34th annual Kids' Clothes Closet event. Gently used tops and pants will also be available. Students must bring proof of residency in the form of a water or electric bill.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

Aug. 19, Silver Star Sport Bar and Grill, Longview.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 plans to have their monthly luncheon at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview at noon on Aug. 10. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Toutle Lake reunion

Aug. 19, Toutle Lake School District, Toutle.

Toutle Lake alumni who attended the school more than 40 years ago are meeting for a reunion on Aug. 19 at the school cafeteria. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and a potluck dinner will be served two hours later. This year includes classes through the 1983 graduating year. Coffee, lemonade, water and table service will be provided. Organizers suggest bringing a dish to share. For more information, contact committee members Vicky Howard at lvhoward@comcast.net; Rickey Foster at foster6661@comcast.net; or Arlene Smith at grandmasmith3@hotmail.com.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

R.A. Long freshman day camp

Aug. 21-22, Longview. 360-575-7113.

Students can learn to easily transition to high school during this day camp, which includes tours, information on how to join clubs and sports, and what is required to graduate.

School supply giveaway

Aug. 23, 907 Douglas St., Longview. linkprogram.org

Longview and Kelso students can join a school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Youth and Family Link in Longview. Kindergarten through 12th grade students can receive free backpacks and supplies, plus there will be a rock climbing wall and bouncy house at the event. Attendees must preregister at linkprogram.org. Donations are funded by the Fill the Canoe school supply drive by Red Canoe Credit Union.

Oxbow Regional Park Hike

Aug. 24, Southeast of Troutdale, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 123 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 6.5 miles with about a 550 foot elevation gain through an ancient forest and along the Sandy River with the Mount St. Helens Club. Vehicle fee is $5. Leaders: Linda J. at 360-431-3321 and Leslie P. at 360-520-4592.

Mirror Lake hike

Aug. 26, near Government Camp, Oregon. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Drive 196 miles roundtrip for this strenuous hike of 6.4 miles roundtrip with a 1,500 foot elevation gain past scenic Mirror Lake to mountain top viewpoint of Mount Hood and surrounding National Forest with the Mount St. Helens Club. Drivers will need a Northwest Forest or Senior pass. Leader: Bruce M. at 360-425-0256.

Seminary Hill hike

Drive 90 miles roundtrip for this easy hike of 4.5 miles with a 320 foot elevation gain just east of Centralia with the Mount St. Helens Club. This hike offers hilltop wandering and views of Centralia, Chehalis and the Chehalis or Skookumchuck River Valley. Leader: Barbara R. at 360- 431-1131.

Memorial Stadium ribbon cutting

Sept. 1, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview.

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting at Memorial Stadium before the first football game of the season, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 1. The facility was repainted, and received new turf and a larger track during its roughly $3.9 million upgrade over the summer. The district reports the facility will be able to host regional competitions since it now meets Washington Interscholastic Activities Association standards.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter’s Resort, Silver Lake, Wash.

Sixth annual end of summer lighted boat parade regatta at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.

Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival

Sept. 9 and 10, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso, www.kelso.gov/visitors/highlander-festival

Join the Kelso Garden Club at the Hilander Festival in Tam O’Shanter Park on Sept. 9 by entering summer blooming flowers, plants for foliage or floral design in the display. Entries for the Flower Show “Journey through the Highlands” will be taken between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Check the Highlander Festival website at www.kelso.gov for the Schedule for entries for flowers, foliage and design. Judging will begin at 10 a.m., ribbons will be given for places and entries should be removed by 4 p.m. Judging will be the Danish style which means entries are judged on their own merit rather than competitive. Kelso Garden Club members will be present to help with entries and provide information about club activities.

Harvest Classic

Join a flat and scenic 5K, 10K run or walk on Oct. 7. The annual event is hosted by the Longview Early Edition Rotary and raises money to buy food at Lower Columbia CAP's Help Warehouse in Longview. Register online before Sept. 29 or from 7 to 8 a.m. the day of the event.

Haunted obstacle course for horse riders

Oct. 28, 418 NW Hayes Rd., Woodland. www.facebook.com/R.R.EquestrianCenter2019

R and R Equestrian Center is hosting an obstacle course that horse riders can go through by riding or in hand. Awards will be given for highest points/best time. There will also be a costume contest.