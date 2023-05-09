Lilac Days

Through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 South Pekin Road, Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom for the 23 days up to Mother’s Day. The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There is a $5 gate fee, and ages 12 and younger are free if accompanied by an adult. Visit the new barn and museum and the historic Klager house, which is reopening this year with limited tours. The annual plant sale with lilacs and the gift shop with lilac-themed items will also be available.

Community Conversations

May 11, 1600 Maple St., Longview or at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations.

Lower Columbia College hosts Community Conversations, a discussion series focusing on “cultural connections.” Thursday's presentation features Ryan Meagher and Douglas Detrick “Community-Guided Creativity.” Discussions are held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., on campus in LCC HSB 101 and on Zoom. Events are free and open to the public, and students can receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106.

Book sale

May 12 and May 13, 214 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.

The Castle Rock Public Library is having a sale with hundreds of new books courtesy of the PNW Booksellers Association. Nonfiction, fiction and children's books are included. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 12, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13. Hardback books are $5 each, and paperbacks are $2 each or 3 for $5.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

May 11, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Kelso Class of ‘65 will be having lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Kelso Elks. All classmates and spouses are invited to attend. For more information, contact Cindy Loranger Quick at 360-864-6932.

Mark Morris class of '71

May 11, 4503 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Mark Morris class of 1971 will hold their monthly luncheon at noon, at Mary's Bar and Grill. All classmates, spouses and significant others are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Spring formal dance

May 13, Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview.

Harlequin Dance Club invites the community to attend its annual “Spring Soiree” formal dance event. This cost is $15 per person, paid to Harlequin Club. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. for social time. They’ll offer a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. with music by DJ Terry West from 7 to 10 p.m. For questions or to reserve a seat, contact Vickie Rhodes at vrhodes1@msn.com or text 360-431-4738.

Norway’s Independence Day

May 13, 224 Catlin St., Kelso.

Stop by the Sons of Norway lodge to celebrate on Saturday at 1 p.m. and enjoy open-faced sandwiches, veggie and fruit trays, lefse, assorted Norse cookies, Norse waffle sections, assorted cheeses and crackers, rommegrot (a rich creamy dessert), coffee and water for $10. A traditional Kransekake (Norwegian wedding cake) and program conclude the afternoon.

School Garden plant sale

May 13, 2210 Olympia Way, Longview, 360-200-8918, info@lcschoolgardens.org.

Come get Lower Columbia School Garden veggies, herbs, flowers and perennials from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 13. Watershed Garden Works will offer a wide variety of native, edible and ornamental plants, and Willow Grove Gardens will bring hanging flower baskets. Enjoy live music, explore the garden and orchard, and meet celebrity garden rabbit Satou.

Mother’s Day art show

May 13, Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama. kalamaarts.org.

The nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association is hosting an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day weekend in downtown Kalama. The event is set to include artist demonstrations, art sales and raffles, as well as a kids’ craft table and a coloring book created by local artists.

Plant sale

May 13, Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, Longview.

The WSU Master Gardener Foundation of Cowlitz County is holding a plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vertical gardening

May 16, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

Do you only have a small area of sunlight and want to maximize it? At noon, WSU Master Gardener Marilee Hertig will discuss various strategies to help you grow up and increase what you can grow in limited space. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Kelso class of '71 meetup

May 16, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Kelso class of 1971 will meet at Stuffy's for lunch at noon. To find out more, contact Paul Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945 or email pjcoop53@yahoo.com.

Community Conversations

May 18, 1600 Maple St., Longview or at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations.

Lower Columbia College hosts Community Conversations, a discussion series focusing on “cultural connections.” Thursday's presentation features Alexis Khoury “Telling it Slant: The poetry of Emily Dickinson.” Discussions are held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., on campus in LCC HSB 101 and on Zoom. Events are free and open to the public, and students can receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106.

Mark Morris class of '68 meetup

May 20, 1217 3rd Ave., Longview.

The Mark Morris High School class of 1968 will hold a no-host lunch at noon at Scythe Brewing Company. Contact Pam Logsdon (Wicht) at 206-915-8342 for more information.

Community Conversations

May 25, 1600 Maple St., Longview or at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations.

Lower Columbia College hosts Community Conversations, a discussion series focusing on “cultural connections.” Thursday's presentation features Marie Boisvert “Study Abroad, the life-changing experience for students.” Discussions are held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., on campus in LCC HSB 101 and on Zoom. Events are free and open to the public, and students can receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106.

Cowlitz Valley Runners

May 30, 1217 3rd Ave., Longview.

Join runners for the first ever CVR Pub Run. For those of legal age, meet at Scythe Brewing at 5:30 p.m., May 30 for a walk or run. Then join from about 6:30-8 p.m. for beverages and dinner.

Country club events

June 4, Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Dr., 360-425-3132.

Longview Country Club invites the public to help celebrate its centennial with “Play with a Member” and Taylormade Golf club fitting events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 100 golfers to reserve a tee time get to play with a club member at reduced greens fees: $50 with a cart seat or $30 walking. The Pro Shop will need contact information and average 18-hole scores to appropriately match a guest and member, who can share information about the golf course and its challenging greens. To sign up for the club fitting, go to myfittingexp.taylormadegolf.com.

Summer sew school

June 19-23, WSU extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Cowlitz County 4-H sewing and textile advisers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to youth with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day. Participants will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, use of a simple pattern and basic sewing supplies to create personal items and garments. A limited number of machines are available for use on a first-paid basis. To enroll, contact Lou at 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com. Deadline for enrollment and payment is June 9. Class size is limited and will be on a first-paid, first-served basis. A required parent orientation for beginning sewers will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering starting at noon. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of '71 Reunion.