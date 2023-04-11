Free income tax help

Through April 15, Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview or Longview Library, 1600 Louisiana Ave., Longview. AARP.org/taxaide.

Longview area AARP Tax Aide is providing free tax preparation through April 15, with no age or income limit, and AARP membership is not required. To make a required appointment to receive help by certified IRS volunteers, call or visit the Longview Library at 360-442-5300 or Lower Columbia CAP at 360-425-3430, or schedule an appointment at AARP.org/taxaide. Taxes are due April 18.

Online parenting class

Through April 30, online. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Join a free online workshop called “READY! for Kindergarten” for families with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2022, so your child is ready to learn on their first day of kindergarten. Workshops available in Spanish, too. Register any time at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule. Contact Parents Place with questions or to schedule an in-person workshop.

Tree planting

April 12, Lake Sacajawea Park, 1199 W. Kessler Blvd., Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation.

Join as the city of Longview plants two trees donated by the Rotary Club of Longview at Lake Sacajawea Park in honor of Arbor Day. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Wills vs. Trusts

April 12, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. Free.

Join attorney Jeff Petersen from noon to 1 p.m. as he presents on the differences between wills and trusts and topics like avoiding probate, asset protection and plan flexibility. The program is sponsored by Washington State University Extension and Three Rivers Law Center and will be held at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum. No registration is needed. For more information, contact Gary Fredricks at 577-3014 Ext. 3 or garyf@wsu.edu.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

April 13, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso class of 1965 is scheduled to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., April 13 at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. All classmates and spouses are invited to attend. For more information, contact Cindy Loranger Quick at 360 864-6932.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

April 13, Poker Pete’s Pizza, 168 North First St., Kalama.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 is set to meet at noon, April 13 at Poker Pete’s Pizza in Kalama for lunch. All classmates, spouses and significant others are welcome. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Victoria Freeman Park plaque dedication

April 13, Victoria Freeman Park, Ninth Avenue at Delaware and Douglas, Longview.

The city of Longview is installing a plaque honoring the life and achievements of Victoria Freeman, who helped integrate the Longview School District in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler School. A plaque dedication is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m., April 13 at the park named after her. The plaque was donated by Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson and his wife Trisha, of Longview, and created by Dan Polacek.

Strengthening families class

April 13 through June 1, Monticello Middle School, 1225 28th Ave., Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Parents or caregivers and youth 10 to 14 can join a free, eight-session course on strengthening families through the Washington State University Extension Office in Cowlitz County. Classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Thursdays from April 13 through June 1 at the Monticello Middle School in Longview. Dinner will be served each evening and there will be childcare for children ages 3 to 9. Register by April 11. For more information, email Ramona Leber at ramona.leberW@cni.net or text her at 360-261-3971.

Pomona and Grange Contest

April 14, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso.

The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is collecting entries for ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., April 14 for a contest. Departments include photography, crafts, paintings and drawings, needle arts, holiday crafts, wood crafts, recycled crafts, baking, candy, food preservation, needlework, sewing, quilts and more. For more detailed contest rules, refer to the lecturers and family living section of the Washington State Grange Program Handbook at www.wa-grange.com.

Rummage sale

April 15, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 2nd Ave, Castle Rock. 360-274-7502, www.crseniorcenter.org.

Visit the Castle Rock Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 15 for a rummage sale including books, puzzles, housewares, furniture, and baked goods. The center is accepting rummage items through April 14, and baked goods like cookies, muffins, cupcakes, breads, pies and cakes on April 14 and 15. Organizers ask people to include main ingredients, their names and phone numbers on donated baked items.

Columbia Gorge hike

April 15, Bridle Veil in the Columbia Gorge. www.mtsthelensclub.org.

The Mount St. Helens Club has a strenuous hike scheduled at Bridle Veil in the Columbia Gorge. Organizers say the drive to the hike is 130 miles roundtrip. The hike includes about 4 miles roundtrip with 1,500 feet of elevation gain to Angel's Rest viewpoint, then another 3 miles on a remote trail with 800 feet of elevation gain to Devil's Rest. Return through a "ghost" forest to Angels Rest, according to organizers. Contact hike leader Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Free shred day

April 15, Fibre Federal Credit Union’s Main Office, 820 12th Ave. in Longview.

People can shred documents for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until trucks are full, on April 15 behind Fibre Federal Credit Union’s main office on 12th Avenue in Longview. The event is hosted by the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions, which team up to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents. Residents can shred up to three 10-ream paper boxes. Donations of non-perishable food and cash will also be collected to benefit Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse.

Pomona meeting

April 15, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso.

The April Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 meeting and luncheon will be held at 1 p.m., April 15 at the Catlin Grange. The groups asks attendees to bring items, such as pencils and puzzle books, for “Hugs in a Mug.”

Famers market kickoff at the fairgrounds

April 15, Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the fairgrounds. Items for sale will include local produce, food and crafts. Children activities will also be available. The event will take place at the same time on Saturdays through the fall.

Rainier historical event

April 15, Riverfront Park, West A Street, Rainier.

Celebrate Rainier’s recent addition of downtown historical banners with a event at 11 a.m., April 15 called “Walk Through History.” Activities include a flag salute from the Rainier chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1909, period games and exhibits planned by local artists and tradesmen. View information on the banners at www.youtube.com/@rainierhistorictour5707.

Castle Rock Clean Up Day

April 22, Castle Rock.

The Greater Castle Rock Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 18th Annual Clean Up Day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 22. Projects vary for age groups and help families, organizations and businesses. A free lunch will be provided for participants. People with questions or groups wanting a project assignment before the event are asked to leave a message for Mary Hummel at 360-274-4240 or email her at jmshummel@gmail.com with CR Cleanup in the subject line.

Downtown Longview clean up

April 22, Schneider parking lot behind Mill City Grill, 12th and Hemlock, Longview. www.facebook.com/downtownlongviewwa.

Help volunteers clean up downtown Longview from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by picking up trash, pulling weeds and more. Participants will meet in the lot behind Mill City Grill at 9 a.m. to divide into groups. The event is dedicated to the memory of the late board member Lonnie Knowles, who passed away last year. Organizers remind attendees to bring their own grabbers, gloves and yard tools.

Spring plant exchange

April 22, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana Ave., Longview. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library is hosting its first annual spring plant exchange on April 22. People can drop of plants from 9 to 11 a.m. at the double doors in the drive thru. From 1 to 3 p.m., people can exchange plants. Those who dropped off plants will have first pick during the exchange, but people don't have to bring plants to participate. Both indoor and outdoor plants are welcome. Organizers ask attendees to label plants; provide description and care instructions including a photo if it is a flowering plant; bring trays or boxes to carry plants home; and only bring healthy, pest-free plants that are not invasive.

Rainier Revisited

April 22, Beaver Homes Grange, 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Goble.

Learn about Rainier in 1853 during the 11th annual Rainier Revisited event, which includes historical games, on April 22. Rainier Junior and High School History Club students are fundraising for the event, which they host. To donate, people can stop by the high school office or mail a check to RJSHS History Club at 28170 Old Rainier Rd, Rainier, OR, 97048. Donors’ names or companies will be listed on event advertisements. Contact History Club Advisor Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us for more information.

Lilac Days

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 South Pekin Rd., Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom for the 23 days up to Mother’s Day. The gardens will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. There is a $5 gate fee, and ages 12 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. Visit the new barn and museum and the historic Klager house, which is reopening this year with limited tours. The annual plant sale with lilacs and the gift shop with lilac-themed items will also be available.

Founders Day

April 26, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Celebrate Beta Sigma Phi's Founder's Day at 5 p.m. at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. Contact Penny Piper at 360-442-8025 for more information or if you would like to attend.

Quilt show

April 28 and 29, 907 Douglas St., Longview. www.facebook.com/lolquiltguild.

Local scouts and 4H youth are invited to enter their homemade quilts in the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Show which will be held April 28 and 29 at the Youth and Family Link building in Longview. For more information and the admission form, contact Janell at janell4884@gmail.com.

Woodland schools plant sale

May 5 and 6, Woodland High School greenhouse, 1500 Dike Access Rd., Woodland. www.woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale.

Woodland High School's agriculture department is hosting the 33rd annual FFA plant sale with in-person shopping from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 5 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 6 at the high school's greenhouse. Students chose the plants to grow and care them without pesticides or herbicides, according to the school. This year's sale includes vegetables, geraniums, bedding plants, succulents, hanging baskets and more. The full plant list with prices to be posted by April 21 at www.woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale. The student store accepts cash and personal check, but no credit cards.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Avenue, Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Mother's Day art show

May 13, Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama. kalamaarts.org.

The nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association is hosting an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mother's Day weekend in downtown Kalama. The event is set to include artist demonstrations, art sales and raffles, as well as a kids' craft table and a coloring book created by local artists.