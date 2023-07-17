How much water for your garden?

July 18, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain how to water your garden, lawn, and landscape. How much is enough? What are the best ways to water? Join us for an informative and timely talk. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Kelso High meetup

July 18, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Members of the Kelso High School Class of '58 are invited to a class luncheon at noon at the Kelso/Longview Elks. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. For details, call Judi Fouch Peters 360-577-4584.

Summer Fun Festival

July 19, 5180 Westside Hwy, Castle Rock, 360-562-5530.

Visit the Castle Rick High School front field from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for activities including bounce houses, water slides, cool treats and other vendors. Visit findyourrock.org to learn more.

R.A. Long class of ‘71 meetup

July 19, 420 Three River Mall Drive, Kelso.

RA Long Class of 1971 will hold their next luncheon on at 11:30 a.m. at Fiesta Bonita. We hope to meet on the patio outside by the bar. All classmates, spouses and/or companions are welcome. Any questions, please feel free to contact Carme (Ayres) Shill at 360-578-1502.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

July 19, Washougal Waterfront.

Hike 5 miles along the Columbia River on a level path. The drive is 114 miles roundtrip. Contact John R. at 360-431-1122.

Tacos, Tequila, Taps Festival

July 20-22, Cowlitz Reservation in Ridgefield, ilaniresort.com.

The three-day festival in ilani offers delicious events, including a Thursday night Omakase Taco Dinner, a Friday night celebrity chef dine-around, and of course, Saturday’s main tasting events on ilani’s garage rooftop. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com and at ilaniresort.com.

Corn sales

July 20 and 27, 3184 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview.

The Longview-Kelso Earlybird Lions is selling fresh, hot Carmel corn, kettle corn, cinnamon corn and other flavors for $8 a bag, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays in the Longview Fred Meyer parking lot under the bright blue tent. Samples are available too. There are also bags of Carmel corn, etc. at the Fred Meyer garden door. Proceeds support the club's sight and hearing program that provides glasses and hearing aids to those in need, as well another program that trains and supplies dogs to the blind.

Longview fun run

July 22, 849 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Starbucks. The run is free.

Mt. St. Helens Hiking Club

July 22, Packwood Lake.

Hike 9 miles roundtrip to Packwood Lake, out and back with 400-foot elevation gain with a couple more miles available along the lake. The drive is 206 miles roundtrip. Contact David K. 360-703-8738.

Kelso Garden Club

July 26-29, Cowlitz County Fair, Longview.

The Kelso Garden Club invites you to join them at the Cowlitz County Fair beginning at noon each day. Display booths are located in the Floral Building including the theme display Barn to be Wild, and Pollinator Plants in the Garden. The public is also invited to participate in the Flower Show. Pre-register at www.cowlitzcountyfair.com prior to July 19 at 9:59 p.m. Bring your flowers for the show to the Floral Building on Monday, July 2, from 6-9 p.m., or Tuesday, July 25, from 7-9 a.m. to participate in the contest. Ribbons will be awarded.

R.A. class of '54 meetup

July 27, 1333 Broadway, Longview.

Long class of 1954 invites class members to lunch at 1 p.m. at Teri's new location. Contact person is Donna 360-414-5880.

Island Bingo

July 28, 900 Ash St., Kelso, 360-423-8400.

Come to the Kelso Elks Lodge from 5:30-8 p.m. for an evening of bingo and prizes. There will be dinner, drinks and raffles. General ticket is $30 if purchased by July 13, $40 after. VIP ticket $45 by July 13, $55 after. Purchase tickets at www.kelsolongviewchamber.org.

5k Wine Run

July 29, 19111 NW 67th Ave., Ridgefield.

Join us at 9 a.m. for a new event that features the amazing scenery and landscape of Confluence Winery. Run, walk or just enjoy the wine. Registration includes a T-shirt, wine glass and more. This race is timed and scored by J3 Timing. Visit runsignup.com to register.

Castle Rock fun run

July 29, 239 Huntington Ave. N., Castle Rock, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Luckman's Coffee. The run is free.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

Mark Morris class of '67 luncheon

Aug. 1, the Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Classmates, spouses are welcome to attend. If you have questions contact Kandy Emerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

70th Kelso reunion

Aug. 3, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, Kelso.

The Kelso High School Class of 1953 will have their 70th class reunion at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso. There will be a no-host luncheon for class members and guests. Order off the menu. Dress is casual. Reservations are needed and can be made by contacting Jocile at 360-423-1982 or condo14joyb@gmail.com.

First Friday Cruise Commerce

Aug. 4, downtown Longview.

This event is a Longview tradition. All cars are welcome to join. Stop in at local businesses along the way to show your support. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Sand castle competition

Aug. 5-6, Sand Island, St. Helens, Oregon.

Profession sand carvers from around the country will compete for top honors at this event. Additional activities include scavenger hunts, music and sand bucket fun. People buy just one ticket for the weekend at $15. Visit discovercolumbiacounty.com for tickets and more information.

Movies at the Park

Aug. 11, 18, 25, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.

Bring family, friends, a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy a movie under the stars. Pre-movie activities start at 7 p.m. Movies start at dusk. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Aug. 11 movie “B.I.G.,” Aug. 18 is “Moana” and Aug. 25 is “Puss in Boots.”

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Silver Lake boat parade

Sept. 2, Streeter's Resort, Silver Lake, Wash.

Sixth annual end of summer lighted boat parade regatta at dusk. Boats will cruise the lake shores. All legal watercraft are invited to decorate and get in line for the 2.5-hour event.