Golf advisory board

April 19, 2920 Douglas St., Longview. www.mylongview.com.

The Mint Valley Golf Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. This meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting in the conference room of the Parks & Recreation Business Office.

The agenda and agenda packet have been published and are available to view at www.mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes”.

Online parenting class

Through April 30, online. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Join a free online workshop called “READY! for Kindergarten” for families with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2022, so your child is ready to learn on their first day of kindergarten. Workshops available in Spanish, too. Register any time at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule. Contact Parents Place with questions or to schedule an in-person workshop.

Castle Rock Clean Up Day

April 22, Castle Rock.

The Greater Castle Rock Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 18th Annual Clean Up Day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Projects vary for age groups and help families, organizations and businesses. A free lunch will be provided for participants. People with questions or groups wanting a project assignment before the event are asked to leave a message for Mary Hummel at 360-274-4240 or email her at jmshummel@gmail.com with CR Cleanup in the subject line.

Downtown Longview clean up

April 22, Schneider parking lot behind Mill City Grill, 12th and Hemlock, Longview. www.facebook.com/downtownlongviewwa.

Help volunteers clean up downtown Longview from 9 to 11 a.m. by picking up trash, pulling weeds and more. Participants will meet in the lot behind Mill City Grill at 9 a.m. to divide into groups. The event is dedicated to the memory of the late board member Lonnie Knowles, who passed away last year. Organizers remind attendees to bring their own grabbers, gloves and yard tools.

Spring plant exchange

April 22, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana Ave., Longview. 360-442-5300 or www.longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library is hosting its first annual spring plant exchange on April 22. People can drop off plants from 9 to 11 a.m. at the double doors in the drive thru. From 1 to 3 p.m., people can exchange plants. Those who dropped off plants will have first pick during the exchange, but people don’t have to bring plants to participate. Both indoor and outdoor plants are welcome. Organizers ask attendees to label plants; provide description and care instructions including a photo if it is a flowering plant; bring trays or boxes to carry plants home; and only bring healthy, pest-free plants that are not invasive.

Rainier Revisited

April 22, Beaver Homes Grange, 31105 Beaver Homes Road, Goble.

Learn about Rainier in 1853 during the 11th annual Rainier Revisited event, which includes historical games, on Saturday, April 22. Rainier Junior and High School History Club students are fundraising for the event, which they host. To donate, people can stop by the high school office or mail a check to RJSHS History Club at 28170 Old Rainier Road, Rainier, OR, 97048. Donors’ names or companies will be listed on event advertisements. The group is in need of wood pallets, wood cots, period quilts, period-looking wood boxes, wagon wheels, metal wash basins, rope for tents and tarps, period-look shoes and boots, a covered wagon, plywood, and farming tools that would have existed around 1853. Contact History Club Adviser Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us for more information.

Lilac Days

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 South Pekin Road, Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom for the 23 days up to Mother’s Day. The gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There is a $5 gate fee, and ages 12 and younger are free if accompanied by an adult. Visit the new barn and museum and the historic Klager house, which is reopening this year with limited tours. The annual plant sale with lilacs and the gift shop with lilac-themed items will also be available.

Grief support group

April 25, St. Rose Parish Center, 360-425-4660.

A new 13-week session of GriefShare will be starting every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the St. Rose Parish Center in the Guadalupe room. GriefShare is a faith based weekly support group designed to help you rebuild your life after the death of a loved one. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the St. Rose Parish Office.

Founders Day

April 26, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Celebrate Beta Sigma Phi’s Founder’s Day at 5 p.m. at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. Contact Penny Piper at 360-442-8025 for more information or if you would like to attend.

Quilt show

April 28 and 29, 907 Douglas St., Longview. www.facebook.com/lolquiltguild.

Local scouts and 4H youth are invited to enter their homemade quilts in the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Show which will be held April 28 and 29 at the Youth and Family Link building in Longview. For more information and the admission form, contact Janell at janell4884@gmail.com.

Be Red Cross Ready

April 29, 1115 E. Fifth St., Vancouver. 360-816-6205

A free disaster preparedness presentation will be held at 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Pearson Air Museum, Tex Rankin Theater.

The program will include making a plan to communicate to your family, so you all know where, when, and what to do. Presenters will also focus on making a special kit of emergency supplies for your home and for your automobile that will be ready to use when needed.

Woodland schools plant sale

May 5 and 6, Woodland High School greenhouse, 1500 Dike Access Road, Woodland. www.woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale.

Woodland High School‘s agriculture department is hosting the 33rd annual FFA plant sale with in-person shopping from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 5 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 6 at the high school’s greenhouse. Students chose the plants to grow and care for them without pesticides or herbicides, according to the school. This year’s sale includes vegetables, geraniums, bedding plants, succulents, hanging baskets and more. The full plant list with prices is set to be posted by April 21 at www.woodlandschools.org/whs-plant-sale. The student store accepts cash and personal checks, but no credit cards.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Ave., Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Mother’s Day art show

May 13, Peter D. Toteff Memorial Park, 175 S. First St., Kalama. kalamaarts.org.

The nonprofit Kalama Artists and Makers Association is hosting an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mother’s Day weekend in downtown Kalama. The event is set to include artist demonstrations, art sales and raffles, as well as a kids’ craft table and a coloring book created by local artists.