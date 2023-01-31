Lower Columbia events: New hikes, class meetups and an adult prom

Current events meetup

First Saturdays of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Norwegian classes

Wednesdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway group in Kelso holds free Norwegian language and cultural classes from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays. All are welcomed. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Bee club

Third Thursdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. cowlitzbeekeeping.wixsite.com/website.

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso. Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session. For more information, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.

Planters Days art contest

Students from ages 5 to 12 in Woodland and Yale Valley can enter artwork to win $50 and have their work displayed at the next Planters Days festival in Woodland. The artwork must reflect next year’s theme of “Community’s how we get it done!” and be on a single piece of paper, with the ability to be scanned. Mail entries to Woodland Planters Days, P.O. Box 1201, Woodland, WA 98674, or drop them off to Joy Klein at Columbia Bank by 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

R.A. Long class meetup

Feb. 1, 1131 15th Avenue, Longview.

The R.A. Long class of ’55 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 1 at the Shamrock on 15th Ave. in Longview. Call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678 for more information.

Lake Sacajawea walk

Feb. 1, Lake Sacajawea Park, 1199 West Kessler Blvd., Longview. www.mtsthelensclub.org

Walk the 4 miles around Lake Sacajawea in Longview, or half the lake, which is about 1 1/2 miles, with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. Contact Chere at 360-200-3715 or Linda at 360-431-3321 for more information.

Banned books lecture

Feb. 2, 1600 Maple St., Longview. lowercolumbia.edu/conversations

Lower Columbia College is hosting a free lecture series on books, and this session is called “I like to read banned books,” with presenter Chris Tower. Each “Winter 2023 Community Conversations” lecture is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., Thursday in HSB 101 on the LCC campus, and also streamed via Zoom.

Livestock classes

The Washington State University extension office in Cowlitz County is holding a 14-week, online course to help people raise livestock. The Zoom class is 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 2 through May 4. People must register by Feb. 1, and the class fee of $50 per family is due at the time of registration. Scholarships are available for military veterans and those in need. For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks, 360-577-3014 ext. 3 or fredricksg@cowlitzwa.gov.

Norwegian potluck and meeting

Feb. 3, 224 Catlin St., Kelso, sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway is holding its next general meeting and potluck from 5 to 7 p.m., Feb. 3. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Norwegian breakfast

Feb. 4, 224 Catlin St., Kelso, sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

Join the Sons of Norway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Feb. 4 for the group’s monthly breakfast consisting of Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, lingonberries, coffee and juice. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under. The group’s “butikk,” or store, sells items like children’s books and supplies to make lefse, a traditional, soft Norwegian flatbread.

Elk Rock snowshoe

Snowshoe in and out about 6 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the open terrain overlooking the Toutle River Valley with the Mount. St. Helens hiking club. The drive is 90 miles round trip, organizers say. Contact George W. 360-430-4157 for more information.

Fruit tree class

Learn to manage apple magots, pear scab and more at 10 a.m. during this Washington State University Master Gardeners class in Longview. Instructors will demonstrate how to prune trees. People can register and pay the $10 class fee at fruit-tree-workshop-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Youth chess tournament

Cowlitz County students from sixth to 12th grades can compete for free in the Southwest Washington High School and Middle School Chess Championships on Feb. 4 at Centralia College. Students of all skill levels can play, and the deadline to enter is Feb. 2. As of Jan. 25, 163 players had signed up.

The high school championship is both an individual and team event, and winning high school teams qualify to play in the 57th annual Washington State High School Chess Team Championships on March 4 at Stanwood High School. To register and for more information, visit whsca.org.

‘Book Club for Our Times’

Feb. 6 in Longview, Feb. 8 in Kelso.

The Longview and Kelso public libraries are hosting books clubs about timely topics that affect Cowlitz County and the nation. The clubs will kick off at 6 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Longview Public Library and 11 a.m., Feb. 8 at the Kelso Public Library. Books will include fiction and nonfiction pieces and people interested in joining can propose books. Discussion topics could include race, gender, climate change, wealth inequality, poverty and homelessness, according to organizers.

Seed starting classes

Feb. 7, 14, 18. Online and in Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz

Learn the best time to start different seeds — from flowers to vegetables. The course will be offered online on Feb. 7 and 14, and in-person in Longview on Feb. 18. People can register for the in-person class and pay the $10 fee at seed-starting-2-23.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Kelso dike hike

Hike roughly 3 miles on gravel and paved path in Kelso with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. Contact Barbara at 360-431-1131 for more information.

Greenhouse tips

Learn how to set up a a hobbyist greenhouse and receive instructions on lighting, temperature and ventilations in Longview. People can register and pay for the $5 class at greenhouse-tips.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

‘Heart & Sole’ run or walk

Feb. 11, Lake Sacajawea Park, 1199 West Kessler Blvd., Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation

Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting a 5K and 10K in honor of Valentine’s Day. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m., the Saturday before Valentine’s Day at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview. Participants are asked to meet at the Elks Memorial building. The run or walk is $12 per person and ages 8 and under are free with a paid adult.

Bee classes

Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 1942 First Avenue, Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz

A four-session course sponsored by the Washington State University Extension and Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is set to cover topics including bee biology, equipment, honey removal and more.

Classes are 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 6 at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Avenue in Longview. The series costs $40 per person, while one additional family member can also join for free.

For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks at 577-3014 ext. 3 or FredricksG@cowlitzwa.gov.

Mark Morris class meetup

Feb. 14, Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

The Mark Morris class of 1967 plans to meet at 1 p.m., Feb. 14 at the Regent Chinese Restaurant in Longview. All classmates, spouses and teachers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Kandy Ermerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Rainier High hike

Hike an easy, 3.5-mile loop with 50 feet of elevation gain through trees and wetlands with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. The hike includes a walk around the Hudson Park Campground, and the drive is 95 miles round trip. Contact Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Forest Park hike

Hike this 6.5-mile loop, with 800-feet of elevation gain on the Ridge Trail through forested hillsides with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. After what organizers call a moderate hike, have lunch at a pub. The drive is 95 miles round trip, according to organizers. For more information, contact Bruce at 360-425-0256.

Pacific Way Trail hike

Hike this 5-mile easy, level, gravel path with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. Contact John at 360-431-1122 for more information.

Chehalem Ridge hike

Hike in and out 8 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the new Portland Chehalem Ridge Nature Park with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. This moderate hike is 120 miles round trip and includes views of Douglas firs and the Tualatin Valley, organizers say. Contact Darlene at 253-290-1001 or Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Grape care class

Learn how to prune grapevines by watching a demonstration, and receive free starts of canadice and venus grapes. People can register and pay for the $10 class at grape-care-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Community aspirations discussion

Feb. 25 and 27, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library is hosting two "Community Listening Sessions" where people are asked to share their opinions about area aspirations or needs. The sessions are 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Library Director Jacob Cole said he hopes the sessions will act as a public forum, and discussions will be used in the library's "strategic planning process."

Rose care class

Learn how to get roses fertilized, pruned and cared for through the the Washington State University Extension office in Cowlitz County.

Mason bee class

Learn how to raise Mason bees, which event organizers say are effective pollinators and nonaggressive. This two-hour, in-person class starts at 10 a.m. and covers equipment, bee biology, pest management and more. Participants will receive a Mason bee house and cocoon of hibernating Mason bees. People can register and pay for the $30 class at raising-mason-bees-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Adult prom

March 4. McClelland Arts Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation

People 21 and older are invited to dance the night away at an adult prom that doubles as a fundraiser for the Longview Parks and Recreation Foundation. The event is set to include a DJ, raffles, appetizers and a cash bar. A $35 ticket provides admission and appetizers, while a $40 ticket also get you a boutonniere and corsage until Feb. 17. The foundation has supported projects such as the Victoria Freeman Park garden, skate park rejuvenation and summer camp scholarships.