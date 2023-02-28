Kindergarten preparedness workshops en Español

Through March 13, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Free Spanish language online workshops are available through March 13. Register at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule, or call 360-414-9212 to set up an in-person workshop.

Talleres de Preparación para el Kinder. Use el tiempo antes que los niños entran a la escuela para prepararlos para el exito escolar. Talleres gratis en linea disponible hasta 13 de marzo 2023. Registre aqui: readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule . Llame a 360-414-9212 para asistir el taller en persona.

Blood drive

March 1, 2441 42nd Ave. Longview.

Three Rivers Christian School is hosting a blood from from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 1 inside an American Red Cross bus at 2441 42nd Ave. in Longview. Call 360-636-1600 to schedule.

R.A. Long class meetup

March 1, 1131 15th Ave., Longview.

The R.A. Long class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., March 1 at the Shamrock on 15th Avenue in Longview. All classmates and spouses are welcome. For more information, call Gloria Sanders at 360-846-0678.

Stageworks musical auditions

March 3 and 4, Stageworks Northwest Theatre, 1433 Commerce Ave., Longview. 360-636-5564.

People can audition for "Reefer Madness, the Musical" — a comedy inspired by the 1936 propaganda film that became a cult classic — at 6 p.m. March 3 or 1 p.m. March 4. Callbacks are March 5.

Sons of Norway meeting

March 3, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The general meeting and potluck for the Sons of Norway is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., March 3.

Kalama fun run

March 4, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, building C. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at River’s Edge Coffee in Kalama for a free run.

Norwegian breakfast

March 4, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

Join the Sons of Norway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 4 for their monthly breakfast at the Sons of Norway Hall in Kelso. The meal includes Norwegian waffles and Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, choice of syrups, lingonberries, coffee and juice. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under.

Mason bee class

Learn how to raise Mason bees, which event organizers say are effective pollinators and nonaggressive. This two-hour, in-person class starts at 10 a.m. and covers equipment, bee biology, pest management and more. Participants will receive a Mason bee house and cocoon of hibernating Mason bees. People can register and pay for the $30 class at raising-mason-bees-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Grow strawberries

Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to grow strawberries at noon, March 7 online.

Mark Morris class meetup

March 9, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The Mark Morris class of 1971 plans to have lunch at noon, March 9 at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill in Longview. All class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Kelso fun run

March 11, 209 West Main St., Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee for a free fun run.

Willow weaving

Start with sticks and end up with a perennial plant in this live willow weaving class. The class provides willow switches, a pot, soil and directions. People can register and pay for the $10 class at https://live-willow-weaving.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.

Seedling sale

March 11, St. Helens. 875-885 N. Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens. columbiacountysmallwoodlands.blogspot.com

The Columbia County Small Woodland Association is holding its 24th annual seedling sale on March 11 in St. Helens. The nonprofit says more than a thousand trees, shrubs and ornamentals will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pacific Pride parking lot, off Highway 30 in St. Helens.

Grow blueberries

Master gardener Art Fuller will explain how to grow blueberries in this online class at noon, March 14.

St. Patrick’s Day run

March 17, Lake Sacajawea Park, between Nichols and Kessler boulevards, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 7 p.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park for a free fun run called the Electrifying Shamrock.

Longview fun run

March 18, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the 808 Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks for a free fun run.

Garden class

Master gardeners will provide tricks and tips on gardening in the online class at noon, March 21.

Longview fun run

March 25, 3184 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks inside Fred Meyers for a free fun run.

Norwegian flatbread class

March 25, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Kelso Sons of Norway is holding a workshop on how to make lefse, a traditional, soft, Norwegian flatbread, from 9 a.m. to noon, March 25. Nonmembers and members can join and learn tips and tricks from the masters. The cost is $10, and attendees will bring home their own lefse. Deadline to sign up is March 20. To register, call Beth at 360-577-9051.

Controlling weeds

Master gardeners will discuss what to do about problem weeds in the spring in this online class at noon, March 28.

First annual Columbia River Author Festival

Registration closes April 20, www.longviewlibrary.org.

Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon are invited to register to share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival. The festival will be held at the Longview Public Library May 6.

Lilac Days 2023

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland

Each year in the spring, the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens hosts Lilac Days to celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom. Visitors from around the world stroll through the gardens and buy their favorite lilacs. Due to Covid, the Farmhouse and Gift Shop will not be open during 2023 Lilac Days.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Avenue, Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.