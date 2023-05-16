Community Conversations

May 18, 1600 Maple St., Longview or at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations.

Lower Columbia College hosts Community Conversations, a discussion series focusing on “cultural connections.” Thursday’s presentation features Alexis Khoury “Telling it Slant: The poetry of Emily Dickinson.” Discussions are held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., on campus in LCC HSB 101 and on Zoom. Events are free and open to the public, and students can receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106.

'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical'

May 19-21, 2903 Nichols Blvd., Longview, 360-575-7128.

Join Longview students at the Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre on Friday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. for this show based on the 1992 movie, Disney’s "Newsies" which follows the story of Jack Kelly and NYC newsboys strike of 1899. This musical is appropriate for all ages. For tickets, visit danabrownmainstage.ludus.com.

Rummage sale

May 20-21, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

Join a two-day sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Expo Center in the Floral Building.

Mark Morris class of ‘68 meetup

May 20, 1217 3rd Ave., Longview.

The Mark Morris High School class of 1968 will hold a no-host lunch at noon at Scythe Brewing Company. Contact Pam Logsdon (Wicht) at 206-915-8342 for more information.

Controlling moles

May 23, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Sara Clark plans to share insights on the most effective ways to evict moles, including what methods work like a charm and which products are a waste of time and money. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Community Conversations

May 25, 1600 Maple St., Longview or at lowercolumbia.edu/conversations.

Lower Columbia College hosts Community Conversations, a discussion series focusing on “cultural connections.” Thursday’s presentation features Marie Boisvert “Study Abroad, the life-changing experience for students.” Discussions are held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., on campus in LCC HSB 101 and on Zoom. Events are free and open to the public, and students can receive credit by enrolling in Humanities 106.

R.A. Long class meetup

May 25, 1131 15th Ave., Longview.

R.A. Long class of '54 will meet at the Shamrock Bar and Grill at 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information contact Donna 360-414-5880.

Cowlitz Valley Runners

May 30, 1217 3rd Ave., Longview.

Join runners for the first ever CVR Pub Run. For those of legal age, meet at Scythe Brewing at 5:30 p.m., May 30 for a walk or run. Then join from about 6:30-8 p.m. for beverages and dinner.

Mark Morris class of '66 meetup

June 2, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview.

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 lunch is scheduled at Stuffy's at noon. All classmates, spouses, friends, and teachers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Country club events

June 4, Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Dr., 360-425-3132.

Longview Country Club invites the public to help celebrate its centennial with “Play with a Member” and Taylormade Golf club fitting events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 100 golfers to reserve a tee time get to play with a club member at reduced greens fees: $50 with a cart seat or $30 walking. The Pro Shop will need contact information and average 18-hole scores to appropriately match a guest and member, who can share information about the golf course and its challenging greens. To sign up for the club fitting, go to myfittingexp.taylormadegolf.com.

Sassy Sunflower Bazaar

June 17, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

This second annual event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Expo Center and Plaza. Lots of vendors, food and fun with a craft table for the kids.

Juneteenth celebration

June 17, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

Join the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association from noon to 5 p.m. as they gather to celebrate the freedom of all Americans with singing, games, and a community potluck. Bring a chair and something to share.

Summer sew school

June 19-23, WSU extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Cowlitz County 4-H sewing and textile advisers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to youth with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day. Participants will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, use of a simple pattern and basic sewing supplies to create personal items and garments. A limited number of machines are available for use on a first-paid basis. To enroll, contact Lou at 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com. Deadline for enrollment and payment is June 9. Class size is limited and will be on a first-paid, first-served basis. A required parent orientation for beginning sewers will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Bigfoot Fun Run

July 1, 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.

This annual event is part of the town's Rendezvous Days, and the fun run features a 5K and 10K run or walk. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The race weekend also includes the Hellz Bellz Ultra marathon. Visit www.bivouacracing.com/hellz-bellz-ultra for more information on the 50- or 26-mile race.

Golf Classic

July 14, Longview Country Club, Longview, 360-414-7900.

Registration for the 20th PeaceHealth Golf Classic St. John Foundation fundraiser is open. Early bird pricing through June 25, individual is $175 (after June 25, $200). Golf foursome early pricing is $650 (after June 25, $650). Registration includes Nike tee prizes, brunch, dinner, beer holes and snacks.

Kelso's National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O'Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O'Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Kelso class of '63 reunion

Sept. 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The 60-year reunion organizers for the Kelso class of 1963 would like to hear from classmates who will be attending the event. Prefer a sit-down dinner or buffet? Express your preference. Either way, dinner will be about $30 per person. Happy hour at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Contact nancyl1cc@msn.com with the number of people in your party, or to ask questions or offer suggestions.