Free income tax help

Through April 15, Lower Columbia CAP, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview or Longview Library, 1600 Louisiana Ave., Longview. AARP.org/taxaide.

Longview area AARP Tax Aide is providing free tax preparation through April 15, with no age or income limit, and AARP membership is not required. To make a required appointment to receive help by certified IRS volunteers, call or visit the Longview Library at 360-442-5300 or Lower Columbia CAP at 360-425-3430, or schedule an appointment at AARP.org/taxaide. Taxes are due April 18.

Online parenting class

Through April 30, online. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Join a free online workshop called “READY! for Kindergarten” for families with children born between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2022, so your child is ready to learn on their first day of kindergarten. Workshops available in Spanish, too. Register any time at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule. Contact Parents Place with questions or to schedule an in-person workshop.

Longview history lecture

April 6, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. Free.

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum’s next First Thursday event is at 7 p.m. April 6 with a discussion called “Introduction to the History of Longview.” Learn about Longview’s beginnings and some of its most prominent landmarks in this peek into the city’s founding. There will be no Zoom option for this event, but the presentation will be broadcast live on channel 29 KLTV.

First Aid and CPR class registration

April 6, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue headquarters, 701 Vine St., Kelso. 360-578-5218 or www.facebook.com/Cowlitz2.

Register for an American Heart Association First Aid and CPR by 4 p.m., April 6 at the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue headquarters in Kelso. The class costs $100 per student. Cash or check accepted. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 8 at the department headquarters.

Mark Morris class of ‘66 meetup

April 7, Stuffy’s Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

The Mark Morris High School class of 1966 is scheduled to have lunch at noon, April 7, at Stuffy’s, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy. All classmates, spouses, friends and teachers are encouraged to attend. If you have questions, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Rainier to Longview 10K registration

Register by April 7 to join a 10K over the Lewis and Clark Bridge at 7 a.m., April 23. The race starts at Rainier City Park in Rainier and ends at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview. The race costs $75 to join and children 10 and under can join for free if they accompany a paid adult. A shuttle service will be available to take people between locations after the race.

Sons of Norway general meeting

April 7, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway’s general meeting and potluck is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m., April 7. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

Norwegian breakfast

April 8, 224 Catlin St., Kelso, sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

Join the Sons of Norway from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., April 8 for the group’s monthly breakfast consisting of Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, baked ham, scrambled eggs, lingonberries, coffee and juice. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under.

Easy hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy hike scheduled at Lake Sacajawea in Longview. Organizers say attendees will decide if the group will hike the entire 4-mile path around the lake or a shorter loop. This hike is for “super seniors” and people with physical limitations who want to go at a slow pace. Contact hike leader Susan S. at 360-430-9914 for more information.

Coparenting class

April 8, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

The Parents Place is hosting a coparenting class from 9 a.m. to noon April 8. This $40 class meets the Washington state requirement of a four-hour parenting class on the effects of divorce or separation on children, according to organizers. Contact Parents Place with questions or to register.

Olympia hike

The Mount St. Helens Club has an easy/moderate hike called “Mima Falls Loop” scheduled at the Capitol State Forest in Olympia. Organizers say the drive to the location is 126 miles roundtrip and the hike is up to 6.5 miles with 500 feet of elevation gain to the falls. Contact hike leader Barbara R. at 360-431-1131 for more information.

Wills vs. Trusts

April 12, 405 Allen St., Kelso. 360-577-3119, cowlitzcountyhistory.org. Free.

Join attorney Jeff Petersen from noon to 1 p.m. as he presents on the differences between wills and trusts and topics like avoiding probate, asset protection and plan flexibility. The program is sponsored by Washington State University Extension and Three Rivers Law Center and will be held at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum. No registration is needed. For more information, contact Gary Fredricks at 577-3014 Ext. 3 or garyf@wsu.edu.

Kelso class of ‘65 meetup

April 13, Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso class of 1965 is schedule to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m., April 13 at the Kelso/Longview Elks Lodge. All classmates and spouses are invited to attend. For more information, contact Cindy Loranger Quick at 360 864-6932.

Mark Morris class of ‘71 meetup

April 13, Poker Pete’s Pizza, 168 North First St., Kalama.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 is set to meet at noon, April 13 at Poker Pete’s Pizza in Kalama for lunch. All classmates, spouses and significant others are welcome. Contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545 for more information.

Victoria Freeman Park plaque dedication

April 13, Victoria Freeman Park, Ninth Avenue at Delaware and Douglas, Longview.

The city of Longview is installing a plaque honoring the life and achievements of Victoria Freeman, who helped integrate the Longview School District in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler School. A plaque dedication is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m., April 13 at the park named after her. The plaque was donated by Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson and his wife Trisha, of Longview, and created by Dan Polacek.

Strengthening families class

April 13 through June 1, Monticello Middle School, 1225 28th Ave., Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Parents or caregivers and youth 10 to 14 can join a free, eight-session course on strengthening families through the Washington State University Extension Office in Cowlitz County. Classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Thursdays from April 13 through June 1 at the Monticello Middle School in Longview. Dinner will be served each evening and there will be childcare for children ages 3 to 9. Register by April 11. For more information, email Ramona Leber at ramona.leberW@cni.net or text her at 360-261-3971.

Pomona and Grange Contest

April 14, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso.

The Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 is collecting entries for ages 5 and up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., April 14 for a contest. Departments include photography, crafts, paintings and drawings, needle arts, holiday crafts, wood crafts, recycled crafts, baking, candy, food preservation, needlework, sewing, quilts and more. For more detailed contest rules, refer to the lecturers and family living section of the Washington State Grange Program Handbook at www.wa-grange.com.

Free shred day

April 15, Fibre Federal Credit Union’s Main Office, 820 12th Ave. in Longview.

People can shred documents for free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until trucks are full, on April 15 behind Fibre Federal Credit Union’s main office on 12th Avenue in Longview. The event is hosted by the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions, which team up to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents. Residents can shred up to three 10-ream paper boxes. Donations of non-perishable food and cash will also be collected to benefit Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse.

Pomona meeting

April 15, Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee Rd., Kelso.

The April Cowlitz/Wahkiakum Pomona Grange No. 7 meeting and luncheon will be held at 1 p.m., April 15 at the Catlin Grange. The groups asks attendees to bring items, such as pencils and puzzle books, for “Hugs in a Mug.”

Famers market kickoff at the fairgrounds

April 15, Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.cowlitzfarmersmarket.com.

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market kicks off the 2023 season from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the fairgrounds. Items for sale will include local produce, food and crafts. Children activities will also be available. The event will take place at the same time on Saturdays through the fall.

Rainier historical event

April 15, Riverfront Park, West A Street, Rainier.

Celebrate Rainier’s recent addition of downtown historical banners with a event at 11 a.m., April 15 called “Walk Through History.” Activities include a flag salute from the Rainier chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1909, period games and exhibits planned by local artists and tradesmen. View information on the banners at www.youtube.com/@rainierhistorictour5707.

Castle Rock Clean Up Day

April 22, Castle Rock.

The Greater Castle Rock Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 18th Annual Clean Up Day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 22. Projects vary for age groups and help families, organizations and businesses. A free lunch will be provided for participants. People with questions or groups wanting a project assignment before the event are asked to leave a message for Mary Hummel at 360-274-4240 or email her at jmshummel@gmail.com with CR Cleanup in the subject line.

Rainier Revisited

April 22, Beaver Homes Grange, 31105 Beaver Homes Rd., Goble.

Learn about Rainier in 1853 during the 11th annual Rainier Revisited event, which includes historical games, on April 22. Rainier Junior and High School History Club students are fundraising for the event, which they host. To donate, people can stop by the high school office or mail a check to RJSHS History Club at 28170 Old Rainier Rd, Rainier, OR, 97048. Donors’ names or companies will be listed on event advertisements. Contact History Club Advisor Andrew Demko at 503-556-4215 or andrew_demko@rsd.k12.or.us for more information.

Lilac Days

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 South Pekin Rd., Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom for the 23 days up to Mother’s Day. The gardens will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily. There is a $5 gate fee, and ages 12 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. Visit the new barn and museum and the historic Klager house, which is reopening this year with limited tours. The annual plant sale with lilacs and the gift shop with lilac-themed items will also be available.