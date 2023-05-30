Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

First Thursday program

June 1, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

This season's final installment about Civil War letters, "From the Old Northwest to the Pacific Northwest: The Preservation of Civil War Letters and the Planned City of Longview," will be by local author John A. Simpson. The event will be at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum at 7 p.m., June 1. The First Thursday program returns again after the summer.

Mark Morris class of ‘66 meetup

June 2, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview.

Mark Morris High School class of 1966 lunch is scheduled at Stuffy’s at noon. All classmates, spouses, friends, and teachers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

Longview fun run

June 3, 1405 17th Ave., www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Monticello Coffee House for a free fun run.

Fundraiser/rummage sale

June 3, 1520 Rose Valley Rd, Kelso.

Save the Rose Valley Grange by attending this community rummage and bake sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 3. Kona Ice Co. will be at the Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the beginning of Rose Valley Road.

Country club events

June 4, Longview Country Club, 41 Country Club Dr., 360-425-3132.

Longview Country Club invites the public to help celebrate its centennial with “Play with a Member” and Taylormade Golf club fitting events from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 4. The first 100 golfers to reserve a tee time get to play with a club member at reduced greens fees: $50 with a cart seat or $30 walking. The Pro Shop will need contact information and average 18-hole scores to appropriately match a guest and member, who can share information about the golf course and its challenging greens. To sign up for the club fitting, go to myfittingexp.taylormadegolf.com.

Mark Morris class of ‘67 lunch

June 6, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

Mark Morris class of 1967 will have lunch at 1 p.m. at the Regent. All classmates and spouses are welcome as well as former teachers. If you have questions, contact Kandy Emerson Lewis 360-425-9761.

Community Foundation luncheon

June 6, Hilton, 301 W 6th St., Vancouver, cfsww.org.

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington is hosting a lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. The featured keynote speaker Majora Carter, an award-winning urban revitalization strategist.

Using Native Plants

June 6, Online, 360-577-3014 Ext. 3., or email garyf@wsu.edu.

WSU Master Gardener Wendy Santiago will discuss the advantages native plants have to offer. She will discuss considerations when using native plants and the great alternatives in using them to spice up your yard. Native plants offer a large variety of colors and shapes that flourish all year long in this climate. Sign up with a Zoom account at zoom.us then join from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09. Meeting ID: 775 605 6320. Password: 12345. By phone, call +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. No need to register.

Mark Morris class of '71 meetup

June 8, 117 W. A St., Rainier, Oregon.

The Mark Morris Class of 1971 will be holding its monthly luncheon at noon Thursday at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant. All classmates, spouses, and significant others, are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Kelso class of '65 meetup

June 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The Kelso class of 1965 will hold a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Kelso Elks. All classmates and spouses are welcome.

ilani BBQ Fest

June 8-11, 1 Cowlitz Way, Ridgefield.

Join us as ilani kicks off summer with the return of its annual BBQ Fest. With a variety of events, BBQ fans can catch some of the nation’s top chefs and pitmasters show off their chops in one smokin’ hot weekend. Guests can take advantage of drinks, barbecue, live entertainment and experience so much more. For more information, visit ilaniresort.com.

Kelso fun run

June 10, 209 West Main, Kelso, www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee for a free fun run. Meeting to follow.

OMSI Play Lab

June 10, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, longviewlibrary.org.

Join staff from the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry from 1-11 a.m. or 3-4 p.m. for a "Let's Build" Play Lab at the Longview Public Library. The Play Lab is designed for children who are developmentally ages 0-6, along with their caregivers, and is facilitated in both English and Espanola. The event will start with a whole group activity followed by free time to explore learning stations.

Flag Day ceremony

June 14, Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt Solo Rd., Longview, 360-423-3880.

Join the Castle Rock American Legion at 5 p.m. for a Flag Day ceremony. People can bring flags – so worn they are no longer able to be flown – to be properly disposed.

Kelso class of '71 meetup

June 17, 1613 Westside Hwy, Kelso.

Kelso High class of 1971 will gather for dinner on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lexi's Pizza in Lexington. RSVP to Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on Facebook by messaging Paula Jan Radspinner Cooper's personal page or Kelso Class of '71 Reunion page.

Sassy Sunflower Bazaar

June 17, 1900 7th Ave., Longview.

This second annual event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cowlitz County Expo Center and Plaza. Lots of vendors, food and fun with a craft table for the kids.

Juneteenth celebration

June 17, 951 Delaware St., Longview.

Join the Kelso/Longview Ministerial Association from noon to 5 p.m. as they gather to celebrate the freedom of all Americans with singing, games, and a community potluck. Bring a chair and something to share.

Summer sew school

June 19-23, WSU extension office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Cowlitz County 4-H sewing and textile advisers will teach sewing skills to beginners from 9 to 11 a.m. and to youth with sewing experience from noon to 3 p.m. each day. Participants will learn straight stitching, hand sewing, use of a simple pattern and basic sewing supplies to create personal items and garments. A limited number of machines are available for use on a first-paid basis. To enroll, contact Lou at 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com. Deadline for enrollment and payment is June 9. Class size is limited and will be on a first-paid, first-served basis. A required parent orientation for beginning sewers will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office, 304 Cowlitz Way, Kelso.

Centennial car show

June 24, R.A. Long High School, Longview.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature cars from the 1920s-1950s. To register a vehicle, send your name, contact info, details about your care, and a check for $25 made out to the Longview Centennial Committee. Mail to: Norma Peters, 108 Sunset View Drive, Longview, WA 98632. Visit www.longview100.org/about-3-1 to learn more.

Bigfoot Fun Run

July 1, 202 W. Cushman St., Yacolt.

This annual event is part of the town’s Rendezvous Days, and the fun run features a 5K and 10K run or walk. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/WA/Yacolt/BigfootFunRun. The race weekend also includes the Hellz Bellz Ultra marathon. Visit www.bivouacracing.com/hellz-bellz-ultra for more information on the 50- or 26-mile race.

Golf Classic

July 14, Longview Country Club, Longview, 360-414-7900.

Registration for the 20th PeaceHealth Golf Classic St. John Foundation fundraiser is open. Early bird pricing through June 25, individual is $175 (after June 25, $200). Golf foursome early pricing is $650 (after June 25, $650). Registration includes Nike tee prizes, brunch, dinner, beer holes and snacks.

Kelso’s National Night Out

Aug. 1, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso.

More than 37 million people from around the world will participate in the 39th annual National Night Out crime prevention event will join forces to promote police-community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety; and neighborhood unity. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. residents throughout Kelso and Cowlitz County are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening at Tam O’Shanter Park with neighbors and police.

70th birthday gathering

Aug. 19, Riverside Park, Site 8, Kelso.

Kelso class of 1971 invites classmates to a birthday gathering, starting at noon, to celebrate the entire class turning 70 this year. Bring your own main dish, plus a side dish to share. Bring your own beverages, but no alcohol is allowed in the park. Contact Paula Radspinner Cooper at 360-751-3945, pjcoop53@yahoo.com or on the class Facebook page, Kelso Class of ‘71 Reunion.

Kelso class of ‘63 reunion

Sept. 8, 900 Ash St., Kelso.

The 60-year reunion organizers for the Kelso class of 1963 would like to hear from classmates who will be attending the event. Prefer a sit-down dinner or buffet? Express your preference. Either way, dinner will be about $30 per person. Happy hour at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6. Contact nancyl1cc@msn.com with the number of people in your party, or to ask questions or offer suggestions.