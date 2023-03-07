Kindergarten preparedness workshops en Español

Through March 13, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

Free Spanish language online workshops are available through March 13. Register at readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule, or call 360-414-9212 to set up an in-person workshop.

Talleres de Preparación para el Kinder. Use el tiempo antes que los niños entran a la escuela para prepararlos para el exito escolar. Talleres gratis en linea disponible hasta 13 de marzo 2023. Registre aqui: readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule . Llame a 360-414-9212 para asistir el taller en persona.

Swift migration meeting

March 8, El Tapatio Restaurant, 117 W A St., Rainier. www.friendsoffoxcreek.org.

Friends of Fox Creek are presenting a lecture by Larry Schwitters on Vaux's Swift migration at 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at El Tapatio in Rainier. A meeting for the group will be held before the presentation.

Family research presentation

The public is invited to the free Zoom presentation March 9 on the basics of using familysearch.org by Joan Enders, guest speaker for the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society. The meeting will open at 6:30 pm for announcements and to welcome guests. The program will start a half four later. Contact lcgsgen@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

Mark Morris class meetup

March 9, 1032 Vandercook Way, Longview.

The Mark Morris class of 1971 plans to have lunch at noon, March 9 at the Silver Star Sports Bar and Grill in Longview. All class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend. For more information, contact Jack Farrand at 360-431-8545.

Kelso fun run

March 11, 209 West Main St., Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Red Leaf Organic Coffee for a free fun run.

Willow weaving

Start with sticks and end up with a perennial plant in this live willow weaving class. The class provides willow switches, a pot, soil and directions. People can register and pay for the $10 class at https://live-willow-weaving.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.

Seedling sale

March 11, St. Helens. 875-885 N. Columbia River Hwy, St. Helens. columbiacountysmallwoodlands.blogspot.com

The Columbia County Small Woodland Association is holding its 24th annual seedling sale on March 11 in St. Helens. The nonprofit says more than a thousand trees, shrubs and ornamentals will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pacific Pride parking lot, off Highway 30 in St. Helens.

Grow blueberries

Master gardener Art Fuller will explain how to grow blueberries in this online class at noon, March 14.

R.A. Long class meet up

March 14, PieTrio's Pizzeria, 614 Commerce Ave., Longview.

The R. A. Long class of 1959 will meet at PieTrio's Pizza at noon, March 14. All classmates, family and friends are welcome to attend.

St. Patrick’s Day run

March 17, Lake Sacajawea Park, between Nichols and Kessler boulevards, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 7 p.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park for a free fun run called the Electrifying Shamrock.

Longview fun run

March 18, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the 808 Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks for a free fun run.

Parenting class

March 23, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. parentsplacelv.org.

Join a four-week class for people raising or working with children ages birth through 5 years old from 6 to 8 p.m., starting March 23 at the Parents Place in Longview. Classes cost $20 or $25 per week, but are adjustable upon request. No childcare is available. Call 360-414-9212 to register.

Garden class

Master gardeners will provide tricks and tips on gardening in the online class at noon, March 21.

Kelso Rotary's Spellebration

March 23, Grant's at The Monticello, 1405 17th Ave. Suite 101, Longview. kelsorotary.org/page/spell.

A fun night of spelling, drinking and laughing. The event is a trivia-style spelling bee where teams compete at their tables. Nobody goes on stage or is on the spot like in a traditional spelling bee. There will be a taco bar, raffles and a chance for a team to win $500. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the spelling bee begins an hour later. Tickets are $25 per person, and people can form their own teams or come as an individual and teams will be formed onsite.

Longview fun run

March 25, 3184 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks inside Fred Meyers for a free fun run.

Norwegian flatbread class

March 25, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Kelso Sons of Norway is holding a workshop on how to make lefse, a traditional, soft, Norwegian flatbread, from 9 a.m. to noon, March 25. Nonmembers and members can join and learn tips and tricks from the masters. The cost is $10, and attendees will bring home their own lefse. Deadline to sign up is March 20. To register, call Beth at 360-577-9051.

Controlling weeds

Master gardeners will discuss what to do about problem weeds in the spring in this online class at noon, March 28.

Spring break sewing camp

April 4, Cowlitz County. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

The Sewing and Textile Advisors of Cowlitz County with WSU Extension 4-H youth program are hosting a Spring Break Sewing Camp April 4 from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 8 to 18. Beginners and or those with some sewing experience are welcome. The cost will be $10 and fabric will be provided. Contact 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com for more information.

First annual Columbia River Author Festival

May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St, Longview. Registration closes April 20. www.longviewlibrary.org.

Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon are invited to register to share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival. The festival will be held at the Longview Public Library May 6.

Lilac Days 2023

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Each year in the spring, the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens hosts Lilac Days to celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom. Visitors from around the world stroll through the gardens and buy their favorite lilacs. Due to Covid, the Farmhouse and Gift Shop will not be open during 2023 Lilac Days.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Avenue, Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.