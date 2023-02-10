Bee club

Third Thursdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. cowlitzbeekeeping.wixsite.com/website.

The Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is looking for new members and meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Sons of Norway building, 224 Catlin St. in Kelso. Meetings usually include a presentation and Q&A session. For more information, call or text vice president Al Wilmoth at 815-391-4089 or president Ken Curtis 360-261-2795.

Current events meetup

First Saturdays of the month, Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview.

A group called “World News Discussion Group” meets at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month at Canterbury Park in Longview. The group was originally formed as a class offered at Lower Columbia College and moderated by Lyle Mack, according to organizers. All opinions are welcomed. If you are interested in discussing state, local, national and global news, call Dolphine Mack at 360-423-6704.

Kelso Boxing Club

Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, Kelso.

The Kelso Boxing Club is open is anyone ages 11 and older, and meets from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Tam O'Shanter Park in Kelso.

The club is a charter member with USA Boxing, which is a member of the U.S. Olympic Training Committee and oversees all amateur boxing in the United States, according to the club. For more information, contact coach Steve Chase at 360-936-9345.

Norwegian classes

Wednesdays, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Sons of Norway group in Kelso holds free Norwegian language and cultural classes from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays. All are welcomed. The group aims to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway.

VFW fundraiser

Second Saturdays of the month, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary 1045 hosts a fundraising breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m., the second Saturday every month at the VFW Hall, 4311 Ocean Beach Hwy.

Breakfast costs $7 per person and is open to the public. Proceeds from the breakfast are used to help veterans and their families.

The menu includes eggs cooked to order, sausage, biscuits and gravy, French toast, toast, coffee, orange juice and water, according to organizers.

Quilting group

Wednesdays, 2746 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview.

People can join a group to make quilts for Cowlitz County Head Start classes, where organizers of the quilting group say over 600 children are enrolled. The group provides materials, and attendees are asked to bring sewing machines.

For more information, contact Peggy Hofemann at 360-353-8578 or Janine Binn at 360-751-4079.

Another group meets from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays in Toutle and people can call Sylvia Williams at 360-270-3495 for more information.

Kelso fun run

Feb. 11, 209 West Main St., Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Red Leaf Organic Coffee in Kelso for a free run.

‘Heart & Sole’ run or walk

Feb. 11, Lake Sacajawea Park, 1199 West Kessler Blvd., Longview. www.facebook.com/LongviewRecreation.

Longview Parks and Recreation is hosting a 5K and 10K in honor of Valentine’s Day. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m., the Saturday before Valentine’s Day at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview. Participants are asked to meet at the Elks Memorial building. The run or walk is $12 per person and ages 8 and under are free with a paid adult.

Eastern European bakery pop-up

An Eastern European-inspired bakery with its flagship location at Pike Place Market in Seattle is opening a pop-up Feb. 11 in Longview. People can pre-order Piroshky Piroshky pies at piroshkybakery.com, and the item will be flash frozen and delivered for pick up on the event day.

Bee classes

Feb. 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 1942 First Avenue, Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz

A four-session course sponsored by the Washington State University Extension and Cowlitz Beekeepers Association is set to cover topics including bee biology, equipment, honey removal and more.

Classes are 6 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 6 at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave. in Longview. The series costs $40 per person, while one additional family member can also join for free.

For more information or to register, contact Gary Fredricks at 577-3014 ext. 3 or FredricksG@cowlitzwa.gov.

Seed starting classes

Feb. 14, 18. Online and in Longview. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz.

Learn the best time to start different seeds — from flowers to vegetables. The course will be offered online on Feb. 14, and in-person in Longview on Feb. 18. People can register for the in-person class and pay the $10 fee at seed-starting-2-23.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Mark Morris class meetup

Feb. 14, Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview.

The Mark Morris class of 1967 plans to meet at 1 p.m., Feb. 14 at the Regent Chinese Restaurant in Longview. All classmates, spouses and teachers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Kandy Ermerson Lewis at 360-425-9761.

Parenting class on anger

Tuesdays from Feb. 14 to March 7, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

The Parents Place is hosting a four-week class on parental anger, children's anger, appropriate discipline and more. This class meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 14 and ending March 7. The price is $20 or $25 per week, and is adjustable upon request, according to organizers.

Rainier High hike

Hike an easy, 3.5-mile loop with 50 feet of elevation gain through trees and wetlands with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. The hike includes a walk around the Hudson Park Campground, and the drive is 95 miles round trip. Contact Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Running club meeting

Feb. 16, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is hosting its next annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Stuffy's II Restaurant in Longview.

Kelso Garden Club

Feb. 17, 401 Crawford St., Kelso.

The Kelso Garden Club's monthly meeting is 10 a.m., Feb. 17 in the basement of the Central Christian Church at 401 Crawford St., Kelso. Master Gardener Art Fowler will talk about composting from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Members of the public are invited.

Woodland book sale

Feb. 17, 18, 2000 Lewis River Rd., Woodland. 360-225-2294.

The Friends of Woodland Community Library is holding a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Feb. 17 and 18 at the Lewis River Fellowship church, 2000 Lewis River Rd., Woodland.

Children's books will be $0.50 to $1, mass market books $1, and hardcover and trade paperback books $2, according to organizers. They will also sell DVDs, audio books and puzzles. Book sales help support the library.

Longview fun run

Feb. 18, 1405 Seventh Ave., Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Monticello Coffee House in Longview for a free run.

Pomona meeting

Feb. 18, 214 Cowlitz Ave., Castle Rock.

The next Pomona meeting is Feb. 18 at the Sunnyside Grange, 214 Cowlitz Ave. West in Castle Rock. A potluck luncheon starts at 1 p.m. with meeting to follow. The February Pomona project is to bring canned food.

Forest Park hike

Hike this 6.5-mile loop, with 800-feet of elevation gain on the Ridge Trail through forested hillsides with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. After what organizers call a moderate hike, have lunch at a pub. The drive is 95 miles round trip, according to organizers. For more information, contact Bruce at 360-425-0256.

Pacific Way Trail hike

Hike this 5-mile easy, level, gravel path with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. Contact John at 360-431-1122 for more information.

Kelso fun run

Feb. 25, 100 North Minor Road, Kelso. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Minor Road Starbucks in Kelso for a free run.

Coparenting class

Feb. 25, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. 360-414-9212 or www.parentsplacelv.org.

The Parents Place is hosting a coparenting class from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 25. This $40 class meets the Washington state requirement of a four-hour parenting class on the effects of divorce or separation on children, according to organizers.

Chehalem Ridge hike

Hike in and out 8 miles with 1,000 feet of elevation gain in the new Portland Chehalem Ridge Nature Park with the Mount St. Helens hiking club. This moderate hike is 120 miles round trip and includes views of Douglas firs and the Tualatin Valley, organizers say. Contact Darlene at 253-290-1001 or Bruce at 360-425-0256 for more information.

Grape care class

Learn how to prune grapevines by watching a demonstration, and receive free starts of canadice and venus grapes. People can register and pay for the $10 class at grape-care-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Community aspirations discussion

Feb. 25 and 27, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St., Longview. 360-442-5300, www.longviewlibrary.org.

The Longview Public Library is hosting two “Community Listening Sessions” where people are asked to share their opinions about area aspirations or needs. The sessions are 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Library Director Jacob Cole said he hopes the sessions will act as a public forum, and discussions will be used in the library’s “strategic planning process.”

Rose care class

Learn how to get roses fertilized, pruned and cared for through the the Washington State University Extension office in Cowlitz County.

Mason bee class

Learn how to raise Mason bees, which event organizers say are effective pollinators and nonaggressive. This two-hour, in-person class starts at 10 a.m. and covers equipment, bee biology, pest management and more. Participants will receive a Mason bee house and cocoon of hibernating Mason bees. People can register and pay for the $30 class at raising-mason-bees-2023.cheddarup.com, or the registration form will explain how to mail or drop off a check. Attendees will be given the address of the class after registration.

Quilt show

April 28,29, 907 Douglas St., Longview.

Local scouts and 4-H members are invited to enter their homemade quilts in the Ladies of the Lake Quilt Show which will be held April 28 and 29 at Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. For information and the entry form, contact Janell at janell4884@gmail.com.