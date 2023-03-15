Kelso class meetup

March 16, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview.

The Kelso class of '60 will meet for lunch at noon, March 16 at Stuffy's Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview, and every third Thursday of each month. For more information call Donna Hilton at 360-423-6902.

St. Patrick’s Day run

March 17, Lake Sacajawea Park, between Nichols and Kessler boulevards, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 7 p.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park for a free fun run called the Electrifying Shamrock.

Longview fun run

March 18, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the 808 Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks for a free fun run.

Quilt meeting

March 20, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview. www.facebook.com/lolquiltguild.

Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild will meet March 20 in the basement of the educational building at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts 30 minutes later. The quilt show scheduled for April 28 and 29 will be discussed and volunteer sign-ups will be available. Guild challenge instructions can be purchased for $5. For more information, contact RaeLynn Heintz at 503-799-8061.

Garden class

Master gardeners will provide tricks and tips on gardening in the online class at noon, March 21.

R.A. Long class meetup

March 22, 1131 15th Avenue, Longview.

The R.A. Long class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Shamrock in Longview. A reunion meeting will be at 2 p.m. the same day. All class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend.

Redesign the Longview skate park

March 22, Longview Parks and Recreation Department, 2920 Douglas St., Longview.

Want to help the city of Longview redesign the skating and biking section of Cloney Park? Join a community input meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 22 and take a survey at mailchi.mp/mylongview/help-us-redesign-the-skatepark.

Parenting class

March 23, 928 23rd Ave., Longview. parentsplacelv.org.

Join a four-week class for people raising or working with children ages birth through 5 years old from 6 to 8 p.m., starting March 23 at the Parents Place in Longview. Classes cost $20 or $25 per week, but are adjustable upon request. No childcare is available. Call 360-414-9212 to register.

Kelso Rotary’s Spellebration

March 23, Grant’s at the Monticello, 1405 17th Ave. Suite 101, Longview. kelsorotary.org/page/spell.

The event is a trivia-style spelling bee where teams compete at their tables. Nobody goes on stage or is on the spot like in a traditional spelling bee. There will be a taco bar, raffles and a chance for a team to win $500. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the spelling bee begins an hour later. Tickets are $25 per person, and people can form their own teams or come as an individual and teams will be formed onsite.

Longview fun run

March 25, 3184 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. www.facebook.com/RunCowlitz.

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Starbucks inside Fred Meyers for a free fun run.

Norwegian flatbread class

March 25, 224 Catlin St, Kelso. sonsofnorwaybreidablik.weebly.com.

The Kelso Sons of Norway is holding a workshop on how to make lefse, a traditional, soft, Norwegian flatbread, from 9 a.m. to noon, March 25. Nonmembers and members can join and learn tips and tricks from the masters. The cost is $10, and attendees will bring home their own lefse. Deadline to sign up is March 20. To register, call Beth at 360-577-9051.

Controlling weeds

Master gardeners will discuss what to do about problem weeds in the spring in this online class at noon, March 28.

Celebration of Children

March 31, Youth and Family Link, 907 Douglas St., Longview. www.facebook.com/CelebrationOfChildrenCowlitz.

The Cowlitz County Early Learning Coalition is hosting the fifth annual Celebration of Children from 1 to 7 p.m. March 31 at Youth and Family Link. The free event includes balloon animals, story time, activity bags, prizes and free food.

Spring break sewing camp

April 4, Cowlitz County Extension office located at 304 Cowlitz Way in Kelso. extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h.

The Sewing and Textile Advisors of Cowlitz County with WSU Extension 4-H youth program are hosting a Spring Break Sewing Camp April 4 from 10 a.m. to noon for ages 8 to 18. Beginners and or those with some sewing experience are welcome. The cost will be $10 and fabric will be provided. Contact 360-673-4604 or bucked@kalama.com for more information.

Mark Morris class meetup

April 7, Stuffy's Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview.

The Mark Morris High School class of 1966 is scheduled to have lunch at noon, April 7, at Stuffy's, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy. All classmates, spouses, friends and teachers are encouraged to attend. If you have questions, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.

First annual Columbia River Author Festival

May 6, Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St, Longview. Registration closes April 20. www.longviewlibrary.org.

Independent and self-published authors from across Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon are invited to register to share their work at the first annual Columbia River Author Festival. The festival will be held at the Longview Public Library May 6.

Lilac Days 2023

April 22 through May 14, Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, 115 S. Pekin Rd., Woodland. lilacgardens.com.

Each year in the spring, the Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens hosts Lilac Days to celebrate the beauty of lilacs in bloom. Visitors from around the world stroll through the gardens and buy their favorite lilacs. Due to Covid, the Farmhouse and Gift Shop will not be open during 2023 Lilac Days.

Kelso Garden Club plant sale

May 6, 2715 Northlake Avenue, Longview.

People can purchase plants from the Kelso Garden Club from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6 in Longview. There will be a variety of houseplants, annuals, perennials, herbs, fruit and vegetables, and trees and shrubs for sale as well as some yard art, gift items and planters. Sales are cash only. Proceeds support Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special gardening projects in the community, according to organizers.

Kelso Powwow

May 20, Kelso High School, 1904 Allen St., Kelso. kelsochildrenpowwow.wixsite.com.

The 36th annual Kelso Powwow, titled “In Honor of our Children,“ is scheduled for noon to 9 p.m., May 20 at Kelso High School. The event will include dancing, drumming, raffles and arts and crafts vendors. Interested vendors can contact 360-846-0117.